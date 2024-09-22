Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election

09/22/2024 September 22, 2024 Polls open in Brandenburg

Polls have opened for some 2.1 million eligible voters in Brandenburg, the eastern German state that surrounds Berlin.

Attention is focused chiefly on whether the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will garner the most support for the second time in a month, or if center-left Social Democrats (SPD) of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will emerge on top.

State premier Dietmar Woidke of the SPD has announced that he will step down if the AfD goes on to become the strongest force in the state.

Earlier this month, the AfD — which has its strongest following in Germany's eastern states — won a parliamentary vote in the state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony.