  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
A group of people in Windhoek, Namibia protesting against the genocide agreement with Germany
Protesters in Namibia demand reparations from Germany for the colonial-era genocide of the Herero and Nama peoplesImage: Sakeus Iikela/DW
Law and JusticeNamibia

Germany adheres to contested Namibia genocide deal

Daniel Pelz
1 hour ago

The Nama and Herero have asked Namibia's highest court to stop a planned genocide 'reconciliation' deal between Namibia and Germany. A decision is pending but Germany appears set on implementing the deal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P4Yc

At the end of January, an explosive lawsuit came before Namibia's highest court: the judges were asked to stop a planned genocide 'reconciliation' agreement with Germany.

The case was brought by opposition leader Bernadus Swartbooi and prominent representatives of the Herero and Nama peoples — victims of the genocide during German colonial-era rule.

A court decision is still pending. But if the plaintiffs had hoped to put pressure on the German government with the lawsuit alone, their plan may not work.

The Left Party Member of Parliament Sevim Dagdelen criticizes the agreement. DPA Bildfunk
The Left Party Member of Parliament Sevim Dagdelen criticizes the agreementImage: Britta Pedersen/zb/dpa/picture-alliance

Government talks are ongoing 

"The federal government and the Namibian government stand by the joint declaration and are of the opinion that outstanding issues are to be clarified by way of renegotiations," a left-wing member of Germany's Bundestag, Sevim Dagdelen, said.

The left-wing politician made the remarks in an inquiry to parliament.  

The German Foreign Office, in a letter to Dagdelen, did not explicitly mentioning the lawsuit.  The reason given was that it does not comment on domestic legal proceedings. It said representatives of both governments had met four times in November and December to discuss open issues.

Dagdelen criticized the response. "The German government is cowardly stealing from its responsibility by referring to the Namibian government, which is the defendant, instead of at least making it clear out of respect for the judiciary that it will refrain from implementing the Joint Declaration until the court has reached a decision," the lawmaker told DW. 

On other issues in dispute, the German government is putting up stop signs: The renegotiations are to continue, only at government level. There will be no giving in to the demand by the Herero and Nama for direct talks.

No "agreements" with Herero and Nama 

Since independence in 1990, Namibia has had a democratic government that represents it's entire people, the letter to Dagdelen states. "In this respect, intergovernmental arrangements with individuals or with individual groups within Namibia are prohibited."

This stance infuriates Herero and Nama and many others in Namibia. "Relevant stakeholders were not consulted," says Lifalaza Simataa of Namibia's opposition Landless People's Movement party, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

"No elected representatives of the Namibian people participated in the drafting of the Joint Declaration and important representatives of the Herero and Nama people were excluded from the conclusion of the declaration," Simataa told DW.

The German and Namibian governments regularly point out that other representatives of the two ethnic groups took part in the negotiations. It is unclear, however, how many Herero and Nama they represent.

Tough stance on reparations

The German government also remains tough on the contentious issue of reparations. Germany is offering Namibia €1.1 billion over 30 years. The money is expected to be used for development projects that benefit the Herero and Nama. Some Herero and Nama are however demanding official reparations.

"For lack of a legal basis, there are neither individual nor collective claims for reparations by individual descendants of victims or their associations against the German government," the Foreign Office wrote to Dagdelen.

Two children playing in dust near a row of brightly painted cottages
Generations of descendants of the Herero and Nama who were subjected to German colonial rule and atrocities have lived in abject povertyImage: Claus Stäcker/DW

The German government "is only interested in buying its way out of history with the Namibian government," says lawmaker Dagdelen.

Herero, Nama and their allies see it the same way. "We are talking about a crime here. And whoever commits a crime must pay a penalty," Nandiuasora Mazeingo, Chairman of the Ovaherero Genocide Foundation (OGF), told DW.

The so-called "reconciliation agreement", Mazeingo says, is an agreement on bilateral cooperation and development aid — the kind that Germany has with many countries.

"This is different from reparations."

Namibia: The price of the genocide

Jasko Rust (in Windhoek) contributed to this article

This article was originally written in German.

Adapted by Martina Schwikowski

Edited by Benita van Eyssen

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A back view of protesters wearing the Israeli flag drapped over their shoulders

Israel's military reservists criticize judicial reform

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of men and women standing around a table

Clarifying German colonial-era atrocities in Tanzania

Clarifying German colonial-era atrocities in Tanzania

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Xi Jinping walks by a military band during a visit to Moscow

'Pandora’s box': EU weighs changing relations with China

'Pandora’s box': EU weighs changing relations with China

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Moro and Lina seen from behind as they raise their joint hands to the sea

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

SocietyMarch 21, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Trucks disembark from a ferry at Larne Port in Larne, Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, businesses want to move on from Brexit

In Northern Ireland, businesses want to move on from Brexit

Business21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Director of the Women's Research and Training Center at Aden University Huda Ali Alawi walks on rubble of a war-destoyed building

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and Environment22 hours ago02:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage