An ambulance, two police vehicles, and several emergency service workers gathered around a rail crossing in Brokstedt, northern Germany. They were responding to a knife attack on a train as it approached the small settlement's train station.
Police said a suspect was arrested at Brokstedt train station soon after the attackImage: Jonas Walzberg/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Germany: 2 killed, several injured in train knife attack

26 minutes ago

A state politician and federal police say that two people have been killed in a knife attack on a train in Germany. The attack took place in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein that borders Denmark.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MgvC

Schleswig-Holstein's state Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack told the German dpa news agency that two people had been killed and five injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the AFP news agency quoted federal police, responsible for safety on the road and rail networks, as saying two were killed. The spokesperson for the Bundespolizei also said that several people had been injured.

Sütterlin-Waack and the Bundespolizei both said that a suspect had been arrested. According to police, a man attacked other travelers on board with a knife. The crime took place shortly before 3 p.m. local time (1400 UTC/GMT). 

Police said the attack took place as the train was approaching the Brokstedt station, a small community of around 2,000 people north of Hamburg and south of Kiel. A suspect was arrested when the train reached Brokstedt station.

The station was closed to allow police to continue their work on site. 

According to police, further details remained elusive around 2 hours after the attack. Neither suspected motives or reasons for the attacker's actions, nor the condition of those injured was entirely clear.

Several ambulances and emergency service workers in Brokstedt, northern Germany, on January 25, 2023. They were responding to a knife attack on a train as it approached the station in the small settlement.
Police said a suspect was arrested at Brokstedt train station soon after the attackImage: Jonas Walzberg/dpa/picture alliance

More to follow...

msh/nm (AFP, dpa)

