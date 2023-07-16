German tourists to remain in custody over Mallorca gang rape

A 18-year-old German woman alleged that a number of the men raped her in a hotel room while others watched on. Five men have been remanded into pre-trial custody.

A court on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Saturday rejected a request for bail by five German tourists accused of gang raping an 18-year-old woman.

The men, ages 20 and 21, were arrested within hours of the alleged incident on Thursday in a hotel room in the popular tourist spot of Playa de Palma.

The court have remanded them into custody, a judicial spokeswoman told German press agency dpa.

A sixth man who has also been arrested has been released.

The shocking nature of the suspected crime has made international headlines Image: Clara Margais/dpa/picture alliance

What do we know about the case?

The alleged victim, another German tourist, told police she had initially met one of the men while partying.

She said she voluntarily followed the man back to his hotel room. However, she decided to leave because some of the man's friends were intoxicated in the room.

The woman said the men prevented her from leaving. She alleged that some men raped her while the other men watched.

The incident was said to have been filmed on mobile phones.

Eventually, the woman said she was able to escape. The hotel's reception then alerted the police.

Pre-trial detention in Spain can last weeks, while gang rape can carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

rmt/lo (dpa, AP)