 German tourism industry launches initiative against xenophobia | DW Travel | DW | 15.11.2018

Travel

German tourism industry launches initiative against xenophobia

At the symposium "German Tourism Day 2018" in Bonn, the German tourism industry is positioning itself with a new initiative against xenophobia in the country.

Bonn Beethoven-Statue auf dem Münsterplatz (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

Statue of Beethoven on the Münsterplatz in Bonn

The tourism industry is "a strong community of values" and stands for "peaceful coexistence and international understanding", declared Peter Siemering, Vice President of the German Tourism Association (DTV), on Thursday at the opening of the German Tourism Day in Bonn. "Tourism and xenophobia are mutually exclusive," he added. Tourism connects people - "regardless of their origin, religion, ideology or sexual orientation," explained Siemering. The central values of tourism in Germany are "openness to the world, diversity and tolerance".

Deutschland World Conference Center Bonn WCCB (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

Event location in Bonn

The German Tourism Day is the largest symposium for the players in German tourism. The DTV is made up of around one hundred local, regional and nationwide tourism organisations, which are responsible for publicising the new initiative. 

is/fm (AFP, deutschertourismusverband.de)

