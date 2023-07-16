  1. Skip to content
German teen latest caught vandalizing Italy's Colosseum

12 minutes ago

Italian authorities detained a 17-year-old German student after he was caught scratching the ancient amphitheater. This is the third act of vandalism against the Roman monument in recent weeks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TyWu
A photo shows a view of iconic Rome Colosseum in Rome, Italy on March 27, 2021.
The timeless monument has been repeatedly targated by vandalism recentlyImage: Baris Seckin/AA/picture alliance

A 17-year-old German tourist was caught allegedly defacing the Colosseum in Rome on Saturday, the third act of vandalism against the World Heritage Site in recent weeks.

A teacher accompanied the student at the time of the incident, accordign to the Italian ANSA news agency.

The boy was stopped by the Italian domestic police, the carabinieri, who were called in by the Colosseum's supervisory staff.

The teenager was "administratively sanctioned," ANSA said, without clarifying the type of sanction.

The Italian news agency reported the scratch the carved into the wall on the monument's ground floor damaged part of the brickwork.

Several acts of Colosseum vandalism

This is the third time in about a month that the Colosseum has been defaced by tourists.

On Friday, a Swiss teen was filmed carving her first initial into the wall of the monument. She has since been identified by the police and is facing a sentence of several days' imprisonment and a fine of up to €15,000 (roughly $16,850).

Late last month, a British tourist from Bristol caused outrage after being caught carving his and his girlfriend's names into the ancient walls. He apologized in a letter, claiming he was unaware of just how old the 1st century AD monument was.

The nearly-2000-year-old ampitheater is among Italy's most popular tourist attractions. Millions of tourists visit it annually.

Italian authorities seek viral Colosseum vandal

rmt/lo (dpa, EFE)

