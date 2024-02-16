German suspect in 'Maddie' case on trial for sex crimes

The prime suspect in the long-unsolved disappearance of UK toddler Madeleine McCann is on trial over separate charges in Germany.

The trial of Madeleine McCann murder suspect Christian B. opened in Germany on Friday, with the 47-year-old accused of unrelated sex crimes.

While German prosecutors have yet to charge B. over the disappearance of Madeleine, he was charged in October 2022 with five separate counts of rape and child sex abuse allegedly committed between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal.

German investigators announced that they suspect B., who has a string of serious criminal convictions, in the McCann case.

The three-year-old girl vanished from a vacation resort in Praia da Luz in Portugal's Algarve in May 2007. The case received extensive coverage not only in the British press but made headlines around the world.

