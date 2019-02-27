 German sniffer dog Luke finds €745,000 in cash | News | DW | 01.03.2019

News

German sniffer dog Luke finds €745,000 in cash

If you ever try to smuggle large amounts of cash through the Dusseldorf airport, you will most likely meet Luke, German custom's money sniffing dog. The canine graduated in December and already made officials proud.

Luke carries a bag with 200 euro bills (Hauptzollamt Düsseldorf)

In less than three months of service, German shepherd Luke sniffed out a total of €745,000 ($847,070) while patrolling the Dusseldorf airport in western Germany, German customs agents said in a statement.

The canine was recruited in February 2018, at two years of age, and then entered a lengthy program teaching him to track down large amounts of cash based on the bills' scent. He graduated in December and made 12 successful busts before the end of February.

"Luke is a valuable helper in controlling cash smuggling," customs spokesman Michael Walk said. "Considering his successful debut, we are excited to what his rate of success will be in the future."

Read more: German police dog sniffs out 17 live hand grenades in car

Luke with a bag full of money, wearing his official 'customs' harness (Hauptzollamt Düsseldorf)

German laws prohibit bringing €10,000 or more in cash into the country, with visitors from outside the Europeab Union required to submit a written statement and travelers from within the bloc to declare the money verbally when questioned by the officials.

However, Luke's nose sometimes works a bit too well — several times he discovered wads of money under €10,000 in value.

He is trained to sniff out euros, dollars, and pounds.

"The currencies have distinct scents, based on their paint and paper," a customs' representative was quoted as saying by the DPA news agency.

Luke and other sniffer dogs are a part of German authorities' effort to curb illegal money transfers involving actors like drug traffickers or terror networks.

DW recommends

German police dog sniffs out 17 live hand grenades in car

A car parked at the main train station in Dresden raised the suspicions of local police — and one attentive sniffer dog was right on the scent. (19.02.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Klinikum Darmstadt | Hund, der Krebs erschnüffeln soll

Don't wait for sniffer dogs to screen you for cancer 21.06.2017

Dogs can sniff out drugs, cash and explosives. Now media and researchers are celebrating a new canine skill: their ability to detect tumors. But we shouldn't get too excited about it yet.

