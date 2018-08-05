 German Ryanair pilots to strike on Friday | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 08.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

German Ryanair pilots to strike on Friday

German pilots working for Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair are planning to strike on Friday, August 10. They are to join industrial action already announced by their colleagues in Ireland, Sweden and Belgium.

Stranded Ryanair passenger (Reuters/S. Vera)

Ryanair pilots in Germany are planning a 24-hour strike action this week, their union announced Wednesday.

The strike is to begin shortly after midnight on Friday and is expected to affect all flights of the Irish airline from and to Germany, the Vereiniging Cockpit (VC) union said in a statement.

The German pilots' industrial action is adding to strikes already planned for the same day in Ireland, Sweden and Belgium. Together, it would be the biggest pilots' strike in the history of Ryanair.

So far, the carrier has already canceled 146 flights of a total of 2,400 scheduled European flights for Friday.

Not budging an inch

VC union chief Martin Locher accused Ryanair's executives of blocking a mutually beneficial solution at the negotiating table, with the German pilots eager to see an improvement in their working conditions and wages.

"During previous rounds of negotiations, Ryanair has always categorically ruled out any increase in staff costs, but it has failed to indicate where the management sees room for maneuver in the collective bargaining process," Locher said.

Just two weeks ago, Ryanair flight attendants in Spain, Portugal and Belgium forced the airline to cancel some 600 flights, affecting a total of 100,000 passengers.

Ryanair agreed last year to finally recognize unions, but it has so far failed to hammer out collective labor deals with staff across Europe.

Watch video 01:13
Now live
01:13 mins.

Ryanair faces more headwind

hg/sri (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Strikes continue as Ryanair flies through the eye of the storm

The Irish airline refused to recognize unions for decades but now finds itself facing strikes and cancellations at every turn. Shareholders are worried, passengers are annoyed. Can they fly through the gloom? (26.07.2018)  

Ryanair's German-based pilots vote to strike

The Irish budget carrier has faced a wave of industrial action recently, as staff in various countries protest over pay and conditions. Now, some of the company’s German-based pilots have voted to strike. (31.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Passengers caught in the middle as Ryanair employees strike # 25.07.2018 # DW Business  

Ryanair faces more headwind  

Related content

Deutschland | Ryanair startet bald auch von Frankfurt am Main

Ryanair's German-based pilots vote to strike 31.07.2018

The Irish budget carrier has faced a wave of industrial action recently, as staff in various countries protest over pay and conditions. Now, some of the company’s German-based pilots have voted to strike.

Spanien Madrid Ryanair Streik

Ryanair warns of Irish job cuts as staff in EU strike 25.07.2018

Ryanair cabin crew protests across Europe have caused 600 flights to be cancelled with 100,000 passengers affected. The strikes come as more than 300 Ryanair staff in Ireland are warned they may lose their jobs.

Italien Migranten arbeiten auf Tomatenfeldern bei Foggia ARCHIV

Twelve African migrant workers killed in Italy truck crash 06.08.2018

The men were being driven home after picking tomatoes when their van crashed into an oncoming truck. The second such crash in two days, it highlights the precarious working conditions foreign laborers face in Italy.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America

Skirting Sanctions - Facebook Finance - Digital Dumpster 