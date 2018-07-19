 Ryanair′s German-based pilots vote to strike | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 31.07.2018

Business

Ryanair's German-based pilots vote to strike

The Irish budget carrier has faced a wave of industrial action recently, as staff in various countries protest over pay and conditions. Now, some of the company’s German-based pilots have voted to strike.

Deutschland | Ryanair startet bald auch von Frankfurt am Main (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Ryanair pilots represented by the German-based pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The union, which represents some but not all German-based Ryanair pilots, voted by 96 percent in favor of strike action in the near future.

Saying any industrial action would be announced at least 24 hours before it takes place, the VC said it would give Ryanair until August 6 to submit a proposal to avoid industrial action.

Read more: Strikes continue as Ryanair flies through the eye of the storm

"Since the start of our negotiations in January, Ryanair has been playing for time and even if Ryanair is not taking this ballot seriously, industrial action like in other European countries, seems unavoidable in Germany as well," said Ingolf Schumacher, chairman of industrial relations at the VC.

"We implore upon Ryanair to reverse its present way of behaving like a wrong-way driver towards pilot and cabin crew unions throughout Europe."

Ryanair responded in a markedly more conciliatory fashion that in previous statements regarding the VC, with whom it was at loggerheads until entering negotiations earlier this year.

Passengers caught in the middle as Ryanair employees strike # 25.07.2018 # DW Business

"We have written to the VC today and invited them to another meeting next week," the Irish airline said in a statement.

"We hope we can make further progress in concluding a collective labour agreement with our pilots in Germany."

Cloudy skies

The majority of Ryanair pilots based in Germany are direct employees unlike the situation in other Ryanair markets and in theory, a widely implemented strike of German-based pilots could significantly affect the airline's operations.

However, last December, the VC held a strike of the airline's German-based pilots but it had limited impact on Ryanair's schedules, with all the airline's flights during the affected period managing to take off as the airline brought in pilots from abroad.

Since a cancellations crisis erupted for Ryanair last September following staff rostering issues, the airline has faced a series of industrial disputes and it has been forced to soften its long-established non-recognition approach to unions.

Since the problems of late 2017, when the airline was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to staff shortages, it has been involved in negotiations with various trade unions across several countries where it operates.

However, as the negotiations — and recognition of trade unions — have gone on, the amount of strikes the airline has faced has increased. Irish-based Ryanair pilots have held a number of strikes in recent weeks while last week, cabin crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium held strikes, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

While the airline has warned its profits will suffer this year as a result of the ongoing strife, it announced record profits for last year, despite the issues it had.

  • Deutschland Frankfurter Flughafen - Bundespolizei auf Rollfeld gegen Schleuser (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Air traffic booming around the world

    Crowded skies

    More passengers mean more aircraft in use. Asia's fleet for instance is set to be twice as big by 2035 to total about 17,000 planes. North America will have some 9,800 aircraft and Europe's about 7,900 (up from 4,610 today).

  • Flugzeug Airbus Cockpit (AFP/Getty Images/G. Bouys)

    Air traffic booming around the world

    Pilots in high demand

    More planes in use mean more pilots are needed. Boeing reckons that about 617,000 new pilots will have to be recruited by 2035, particularly in Asia. On top of that, there's a need for 679,000 new maintenance staff and 814,000 additional flight assistants, says Boeing. Airbus sees a need for 560,000 new pilots.

  • Deutschland Flughafen Frankfurt (picture alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    Air traffic booming around the world

    The biggest hubs

    Europe's biggest hubs in terms of passenger numbers are London Heathrow, Paris-Charles De Gaulle and Frankfurt in Germany, handling between 73 million and 64 million passengers. In Frankfurt, over 2 million tons of cargo were dealt with in 2014. The world's largest airport in Atlanta in the US boasted 100 million passengers in 2015.

  • Ryanair in der Kritik (AFP/Getty Images)

    Air traffic booming around the world

    Budget airlines to the rescue

    Growth at German aviation hubs is not so much a result of booming German carriers. It's more about the strength of foreign airlines. The number of German carriers' take-offs has shrunk steadily over the past six years. By contrast, no-frills competitors such as Ryanair and Easyjet have seen a 14-percent rise in take-offs from German airports.

  • Deutschland Lufthansa-Pilotenstreik in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    Air traffic booming around the world

    Largest strike action in history

    German flagship carrier Lufthansa was able to log 1.8 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in profit last year, beating results from a year earlier and despite a series of strikes crippling the airline. Industrial action organized by the VC pilots' union since 2014 has cost Lufthansa about half a billion euros. Meanwhile, management and pilots have struck a deal in principle.

  • Fluglotse bei Nacht (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Air traffic booming around the world

    The biggest earners

    Aviation is a lucrative business, but some market players do better than others. While airlines tend to get a 4-percent yield on their invested capital, German airport operators and plane manufacturers secure between 6 and 7 percent. Doing even better are air traffic control, haulers and booking services, which - says a McKinsey study - can get as much as 20 percent in proceeds from capital.

  • Flugbegleiter Kind schlafen Schlafmaske (Jörg Hackemann/Fotolia)

    Air traffic booming around the world

    What's in store for us?

    Here you are: beds for tired travelers, massagers and generous legroom, childcare services and a bar plus shower cabinets to make you feel alright. This is what passengers hope they will see on board in the not-too-distant future. Should this become a reality, passenger numbers are bound to soar further.

    Author: Insa Wrede (hg)


