German punk band scrap UK tour in Brexit 'nightmare'

Members of a punk band from southern Germany say they were plunged into a "deep dark hole" after being forced to cancel a UK tour. Stuttgart's Trigger Cut blame "weird rules" and "post-Brexit bureaucracy."

Stuttgart punk outfit Trigger Cut say UK border officials in France turned them away on a whim because of post-Brexit rules described as "complex and unfathomable."

The band, who had been due to play seven UK venues, said they were "unfairly rejected" and "handed over like criminals to the French border police."

What the band said

Band members said that on April 6 their passports were confiscated and they were held in a room in Calais for screening before a border guard asked them for a certificate of sponsorship (COS).

The band did not have such documentation and had instead planned to enter the UK under the "permitted paid engagement" (PPE) exemption, which is free for bands touring the UK for less than a month — but requires letters of invitation from each venue. Artists must also prove they can support themselves during the trip and can pay for their return journey.

"I'm really sorry that we couldn't play our long-planned concerts. It hurts so much!" the band said in a Facebook post.

"Months of planning, 1750 kilometers of driving to Calais and back to Stuttgart, van hire costs, paid for expensive customs declarations, ferry ticket — all for nothing. We are sitting in a deep dark hole emotionally right now. This is a nightmare."

Trigger Cut said their first attempt to tour the UK was thwarted by COVID, leaving them with huge costs that were not repaid.

"I love everything about England, especially the English music scene since the 80s and I really wanted to tour there with Trigger Cut," said the band's guitarist Ralph Schaarschmidt.

"Unfortunately I had to realize that Trigger Cut is not wanted by the English authorities. We will not make a third attempt to tour there. The pain and humiliation runs deep," he said.

Ian Smith, from the Carry On Touring organization, which campaigns to help artists work in the EU and UK, described the post-Brexit rules as "opaque and confusing."

The UK's Guardian newspaper said the government had declined to answer questions about why Trigger Cut was refused entry to the country.

Familiar problem for UK bands

British bands have long complained that the UK government has failed to negotiate a satisfactory deal for their industry. The sector had called for red tape to be cut to make touring viable – especially for up-and-coming artists.

Tim Burgess, frontman of UK indie band The Charlatans, had been vocal in his criticism of Brexit and the problems it creates for live artists. In a Facebook post, he highlighted Trigger Cut's plight.

"UK-based bands have faced all sorts of issues with European tour dates. Now artists from the EU are being hit with complex and unfathomable rules that are seeing them turned back," Burgess wrote.

"Before long, upcoming bands and emerging artists won't be able to play in Europe due to costs and red tape - and nobody from the EU will come to play here, filling our venues, inspiring the audience. Such a sad situation."

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher