German police detain 2 in Berlin, seeking RAF suspects

After the arrest of far-left Red Army Faction member Daniela Klette, police have focussed their search on Berlin.

Police detained two people in the the German capital Berlin Sunday as part of a manhunt for individuals wanted for their suspected involvemen of the far-left Red Army Faction (RAF) terror group,

The Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office, who is in charge of the investigation, has not identified the two individuals who were arrested.

"There were shots" fired by the police "to open a door," which "did not result in any injuries," Ulrike Trumtar, a spokeswoman for the police said.

Images from the police operation in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin showed officers from Germany's SEK special tactical force leading the raids and searches.

What we know about the case

Earlier police announced the operation was part of the search for Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg.

The two, along with their fellow RAF member Daniela Klette, are suspected of attempted murder and a series of armed robberies committed to finance their decades on the run.

Klette was arrested in Berlin last week.

Klette, Staub, and Garweg are said to have tried to use a series of robberies between 1999 and 2016 to finance their lives underground.

The three are said to have belonged to the so-called third generation of the now-disbanded RAF, also known as the Baader-Meinhof group.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the RAF conducted a series of attacks in then-West Germany through attacks and kidnappings, with a total of more than 30 murders attributed to the group. Authorities say the RAF was responsible for wounding another 200 people. Then-West Germany classified the group as a terrorist organization.

