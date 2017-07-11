 German police carry out large-scale raids on criminal gangs in Berlin and Brandenburg | News | DW | 17.08.2020

News

German police carry out large-scale raids on criminal gangs in Berlin and Brandenburg

Some 400 police officers have been searching locations in raids targeting the illegal arms trade and drug dealers. Both state and federal police were involved.

German police officers from a special operations unit (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

German state and federal police on Monday raided apartments and business premises in several Berlin districts and in the surrounding state of Brandenburg in a crackdown on criminal gangs, German media reported.

A police spokesman said that the operation targeted serious robbery in the rocker scene, as well as the illegal arms and drugs trades.

The raids were backed by Germany's elite GSG 9 federal police tactical unit, according to the daily regional paper B.Z..

The operations took place in the Berlin districts of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, Neukölln, Pankow, Reinickendorf and Spandau, with one location also searched in Bradenburg.

Crackdown on clans

On Saturday evening, police raids on alleged "clan criminality" were carried out in 10 cities in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. The industrial city of Essen was identified as a particular hub for clan activity.

Some 14,000 crimes over three years have been attributed by police to 104 clans comprising 6,500 suspects in the region.

