Police in Berlin briefly detain 2 in RAF case

After the arrest of far-left Red Army Faction member Daniela Klette, police have focussed their search on Berlin. But authorities said the two men detained Sunday were not the two prime suspects at large.

Police carried out a massive operation in Berlin on Sunday as part of a hunt for two members of the far-left Red Army Faction (RAF).

The Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office, which is leading the search, initially reported that two men were detained during the operation, but later said the individuals were not the RAF terrorist suspects authorities had been looking for.

A police spokesperson said the two men were later released, and that any connection between them and the RAF was still being investigated.

Which RAF suspects are police hunting?

The operation in the capital's Friedrichshain district was part of the search for RAF members Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg.

The two, along with their fellow RAF member Daniela Klette, are suspected of attempted murder and a series of armed robberies committed to finance their decades on the run.

Klette was arrested in Berlin last week. Police said they believed Staub and Garweg were also hiding in the German capital.

What did the RAF terror group do?

Klette, Staub, and Garweg are said to have tried to use a series of robberies between 1999 and 2016 to finance their lives underground.

The three are said to have belonged to the so-called third generation of the now-disbanded RAF, also known as the Baader-Meinhof group.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the RAF conducted a series of attacks and kidnappings in then-West Germany. More than 30 murders have been attributed to the group. Authorities say the RAF was also responsible for wounding another 200 people. Then-West Germany classified the group as a terrorist organization.

The RAF declared itself disbanded in 1998, and there is no evidence that the former terrorist organization is still active.

