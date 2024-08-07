German police arrest doctor for allegedly killing 4 patients

Police allege that a 39-year-old doctor working for a nursing service in Berlin committed manslaughter and tried to cover it up.

A doctor in Germany has been arrested in Berlin after being suspected of killing four of his patients, police said Wednesday.

The 39-year-old doctor worked for a nursing service. He has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter.

The alleged victims were four women aged between 72 and 94 years in palliative care.

Police alleged that the doctor tried to cover up his crimes by setting fire to the victims' apartments.

zc/wmr (dpa, AFP, Reuters)