German music: Do you know your 'Schlager' from your 'Deutschrap?'

Rammstein, Helene Fischer and Capital Bra have probably never been on the same playlist before, but Meet the Germans is bringing them together for a musical one-off.
Do you know much about German music? Tune in to this episode of Meet the Germans to see Rachel sample different genres of mainstream music in Germany, from rock to hip-hop, techno to "Schlager."
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.
