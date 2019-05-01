 German minister calls for immediate ban on plastic bags | News | DW | 10.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German minister calls for immediate ban on plastic bags

The minister has proposed a ban in Germany similar to those in place in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. Gerd Müller said that the issue was crucial to mankind's survival.

Gerd Müller Bundesminister für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung (picture-alliance/dpa/J-U Koch)

German Development Minister Gerd Müller has called for a ban on plastic bags in Germany, in part to reduce the exports of waste to developing countries,.

"The ban on plastic straws is not enough," Müller told the Augsburger Allgemeine. "Germany should not wait for Europe and should immediately ban disposable plastic bags."

The CSU politician noted that some African countries had already banned plastic bags, "We must do what Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda have done."

'Prevent' alliance

On Thursday in Berlin, Müller gave the go-ahead for Germany to join a new, international waste alliance, to which 30 companies, research institutions and organizations already belong.

Among them are Nestlé and Coca-Cola, the Green Dot, several universities and the environmental protection group WWF. Other partners include Indonesia and Ghana.

The alliance is called "Prevent," and its core concern is preventing waste. "Waste is becoming a global survival issue like climate change," said Müller.

Infografik Plastikmüll Export aus der EU EN

Plastic waste in the sea is set to increase tenfold and with current trends, by 2050, there may be more plastic than fish in the oceans. Today, two billion people live in areas without garbage collection. "The poorest of the poor suffer the most," said Müller.

Mountain of plastic trash in Kenya (James Wakibia)

Kenya has banned plastic bags yet plastic persists

Reducing waste

Müller says the members of the alliance now want to find ways of reducing as much waste as possible.  "Because if we continue in this way, we will sink into the rubbish," he said.

German technology could play an important role in the fight against the global waste problem, the minister said, and this in turn could lead to job creation.  

The German government wants to ensure that only sorted and easily recyclable plastic waste can be sold abroad.

Watch video 02:15

Plastic waste is a global problem

av/jm (dpa, BDT)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

World agrees on first global commitment to curb single-use plastics

Nations have agreed to "significantly" curb items such as plastic bags and straws by 2030. Environmentalist groups warn the measures don't go far enough, with the US reportedly blocking efforts for more radical action. (15.03.2019)  

5 single-use plastics the EU should ban

Balloons, cotton swabs, plastic bags — these are environmentally-damaging products we could live without. But not all of them are on the European Union's list of proposed items to ban. We pick five that should be. (24.10.2018)  

Visiting Kenya a year into its plastic bag ban

A year ago, Kenya banned plastic bags and introduced the toughest rules in the book to punish anyone caught making, selling or using them. Have these measures worked? (28.08.2018)  

Plastic in oceans causing coral reefs to get sick, study says

Shopping bags, nets, diapers and toothbrushes are snagging on coral reefs and making them sick, a new study has found. With plastic pollution continuing to rise, there's little relief in sight for the ailing reefs. (26.01.2018)  

Plastic bag bans in Africa: reality or fantasy?

Tunisia and Kenya recently joined the ranks of African countries banning the use of plastic bags - but poor waste management and a mentality of littering make the prospect of a plastic waste-free society unrealistic. (29.05.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Plastic waste is a global problem  

Related content

Afrika Burkina Faso l Kanzlerin Angela Merkel trifft Präsident Roch Marc Kabore

Merkel kicks off West Africa tour pledging support in fight against terrorism 01.05.2019

Boosting counter-terrorism support for countries in West Africa has become one of Angela Merkel's main priorities on the continent. The chancellor has now pledged millions to improve security in the Sahel region.

Plastikmüll in Malaysia

Living Planet: Where trash is cash 07.03.2019

In many parts of the world, take-back schemes offer more than just a litter-free environment — they offer an income to those who need it. In the absence of any local recycling system, residents of Shakas Head, South Africa partake in an initiative that rewards them for collecting discarded plastic bottles.

DW Business Africa Sendungslogo

DW Business Africa 28.01.2019

Ghana modernizing cocoa industry- Bank of Ghana lowers key interest rate - Kenya rids beach of plastic waste

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  