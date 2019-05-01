German minister calls for immediate ban on plastic bags

The minister has proposed a ban in Germany similar to those in place in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. Gerd Müller said that the issue was crucial to mankind's survival.
German Development Minister Gerd Müller has called for a ban on plastic bags in Germany, in part to reduce the exports of waste to developing countries,.
"The ban on plastic straws is not enough," Müller told the Augsburger Allgemeine. "Germany should not wait for Europe and should immediately ban disposable plastic bags."
The CSU politician noted that some African countries had already banned plastic bags, "We must do what Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda have done."
'Prevent' alliance
On Thursday in Berlin, Müller gave the go-ahead for Germany to join a new, international waste alliance, to which 30 companies, research institutions and organizations already belong.
Among them are Nestlé and Coca-Cola, the Green Dot, several universities and the environmental protection group WWF. Other partners include Indonesia and Ghana.
The alliance is called "Prevent," and its core concern is preventing waste. "Waste is becoming a global survival issue like climate change," said Müller.
Plastic waste in the sea is set to increase tenfold and with current trends, by 2050, there may be more plastic than fish in the oceans. Today, two billion people live in areas without garbage collection. "The poorest of the poor suffer the most," said Müller.
Reducing waste
Müller says the members of the alliance now want to find ways of reducing as much waste as possible. "Because if we continue in this way, we will sink into the rubbish," he said.
German technology could play an important role in the fight against the global waste problem, the minister said, and this in turn could lead to job creation.
The German government wants to ensure that only sorted and easily recyclable plastic waste can be sold abroad.
av/jm (dpa, BDT)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Nations have agreed to "significantly" curb items such as plastic bags and straws by 2030. Environmentalist groups warn the measures don't go far enough, with the US reportedly blocking efforts for more radical action. (15.03.2019)
Balloons, cotton swabs, plastic bags — these are environmentally-damaging products we could live without. But not all of them are on the European Union's list of proposed items to ban. We pick five that should be. (24.10.2018)
A year ago, Kenya banned plastic bags and introduced the toughest rules in the book to punish anyone caught making, selling or using them. Have these measures worked? (28.08.2018)
Shopping bags, nets, diapers and toothbrushes are snagging on coral reefs and making them sick, a new study has found. With plastic pollution continuing to rise, there's little relief in sight for the ailing reefs. (26.01.2018)