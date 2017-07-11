German lockdown: Merkel orders tough new COVID curbs

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday ordered most stores to shut from Wednesday, along with schools and daycare centers.

In a news conference after a meeting of federal and state leaders, she said the country urgently needed to address the exponential rise in COVID-19 infections.

The new restrictions will be in effect until at least January 10 to help tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to overwhelm the country's health system.

The decision is set to cause a major disruption for retailers, the education system and the public in the lead up to the Christmas holidays.

What do the new restrictions consist of?

All non-essential shops and services will close until January 10, including hairdressers which remained open under the current lockdown "lite."

Schools are urged to send students home and continue lessons online as well as extending the Christmas holidays until January 10.

Daycare centers will also close, but parents will be able to take paid holidays in order to look after their children.

Employers are encouraged to allow employees to work from home.

People will not be allowed to drink alcohol in public.

Religious events in churches, synagogues, and mosques may take place if they follow hygiene rules, but communal singing is not allowed.

States still plan to ease stricter contact restrictions for December 24 to 26 so that close family members can spend Christmas together.

People may not purchase fireworks for New Year's Eve.

The chancellor also recommended that families who are planning to meet up should isolate for a week beforehand to be safe.

What do the new rules aim to achieve?

"The measures which we began on November 2 have not been enough," Merkel said in a statement after the meeting.

"The health system is under heavy strain and our aim has always been to avoid an overloading of the health care system."

The goal of the new measures is to bring down the infection rate so that authorities can carry out contact tracing once again — the high number of infections made contact tracing impossible.

An acceptable infection rate for this would be 50 cases per 100,000 residents. Although the government has agreed on the new measures until January 10, they may be further extended if the case numbers fail to come down.

More to come...