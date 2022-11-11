German, Lithuanian FMs agree to more military cooperation
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country would be ready to host a German military brigade by 2026. He made the announcement after meeting with Germany's Annalena Baerbock.
Lithuania will invest in infrastructure to be ready to host a German military brigade on its soil by 2026, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in Berlin after meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Friday.
"By 2026, Lithuania will be ready to accept a full brigade with everything that it entails. We will have warehouses, barracks — everything that is needed," Landsbergis said.
"This is a very significant step for Lithuania, a very significant investment", he added.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the news, saying "Your security is our security. Eastern Europe's security is Germany's security," adding, "No propaganda or threats will split our alliance, our friendship."
Baerbock offered no concrete information as to when Lithuania could expect to welcome more German troops.