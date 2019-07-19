German Left party's Berlin HQ evacuated over bomb threat

The left-wing "Die Linke" political party evacuated their headquarters in Berlin on Monday, after receiving a bomb threat. They posted images of police responding on the scene.
"Right-wing terror reaches us in the form of a threat," the party wrote on Twitter. "An emailed bomb threat leads to an early lunch break."
40 people working at the Karl-Liebknecht-House headquarters were told to leave the building as police began a search for the bomb.
