German Grand Prix: Max Verstappen seals thrilling F1 victory

If ever there was an advert for Formula 1, this was it. Germany's Grand Prix, at the Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg, had it all: skilled driving, slapstick decision making, crashes, spins, high drama to the final lap — and even a healthy smattering of rain.

Max Verstappen's victory following a catastrophic start will long be spoken of by F1 fans. Though, in truth, Sebastian Vettel was the hero of the day, finishing in second place despite starting at the very back of the grid. It was a miraculous drive by the Ferrari German in front of an excitable home crowd.

The 21-year old Verstappen's victory was his second of the season. He's the only driver other than Mercedes to triumph anywhere this this campaign and it came off the back of an awful start. Despite lining-up up in second, a wheelspin saw the Red Bull driver slip back to fourth, only to recover towards the end of a chaotic race.

Lewis Hamilton, who tops the F1 leaderboard after 11 of 21 races, toiled. The usually composed Englishman struggled to keep control of his car in the wet and finished in 11th, despite securing pole in Saturday's qualifying. But he remains 39 points clear of his teammate Valteri Bottas in the standings after the Finn crashed out with six laps remaining.

Verstappen, left, made a terrible start but recovered to win in Hockenheim.

More to follow...