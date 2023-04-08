German govt. to spend over €2 billion on buildings — report
Saim Dušan Inayatullah
1 hour ago
A report by Germany's t-online claims the German government is planning to spend around €2.1 billion on expensive renovations and new office space for government employees.
The German government is planning construction projects that could cost at least €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion), according to the t-online news portal.
Renovation is planned for the buildings of the Chancellery, the Finance Ministry, the Environment Ministry and the Bundestag Visitors' Center.
Most of the construction is geared towards creating additional office space for new government employees, according to t-online. The news portal reported that the German government has added 700 civil servant posts since the start of the current mandate in December 2021.
How much are the construction projects going to cost?
The latest estimate for the cost of the renovation of the Bundestag Visitors' Center is around €200 million, t-online reported.
Additionally, a new, large arch-shaped building is being added to the Chancellery, costing around €777 million. It is reportedly set to house about 400 offices and include a kindergarten and a helipad.
Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the Free Democrats (FDP) recently suggested building "affordable housing" instead.
Another €13 million is earmarked for an office building which will be used by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his staff while his usual residence undergoes renovation.
A plan for the expansion of the Environment Ministry is set to cost €240 million. Employees of the Berlin House of Representatives are set to be moved there.
A new ministerial building is set to be built in central Berlin, costing €200 million. Another 12 buildings are set to be built for government employees in Bonn, the former capital of West Germany, which still functions as a base for some parts of the federal government.
Lindner said that every single budget allocation would have to be discussed and justified amid the deficit.
In response to the comments, SPD budgetary spokesperson Dennis Rohde told the DPA news agency: "What money is spent on in Germany is ultimately decided by the German parliament and not by the finance minister."
Germany's government — which is made up of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and Lindner's FDP — is behind schedule on deciding on a budget for 2024 due to factional disagreements within the coalition.
German Press Agency material contributed to this report.