German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday on the first trip there by a Cabinet member since the Russian invasion on February 24.

Her surprise visit comes as Germany continues to face criticism over its previous policy toward Russia, which has been widely perceived as placing economic interest over human rights concerns, notably in the area of energy exports.

However, Berlin is now giving considerable military support to Ukraine to help it fight off Russia's invasion in a radical break with former restrictions on sending arms to conflict regions.

What is Baerbock doing on her visit?

At the start of Baerbock's trip, she visited the city of Bucha near Kyiv, which has become notorious as the scene of alleged atrocities by Russian troops before they were forced to withdraw at the end of March.

She was accompanied by the Ukrainian prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, who has been overseeing the collection of information on allegations of rape, torture and other suspected war crimes by Russian forces.

Baerbock was accompanied by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova (R.) during her Bucha visit

After hearing accounts of the atrocities, Baerbock said those responsible must be brought to justice.

"We owe this to the victims," she told reporters. "And those victims, as we can feel here so strongly, those victims could have been us," she added

During her visit to Ukraine, Baerbock also plans to reopen the German Embassy in Kyiv, which has been closed since mid-February.

Talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, are also scheduled for the afternoon.

Baerbock's visit coincides with one by Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, who arrived in Ukraine unannounced.

A spokesman for Hoestra said the minister would also "officially" reopen the Dutch Embassy in Kyiv, where some staff returned to work at the end of April.

Annalena Baerbock (C.) has visited Bucha, the site of alleged Russian war crimes, at the start of her trip

Baerbock visited Ukraine once before as foreign minister in early February, before Russia's invasion began. Among other things, she toured front lines in the Donbas region, which has been the scene of fighting between Moscow-backed separatists and government forces since 2014 and is now the focus of Russia's military operations.

Diplomatic tensions

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far declined to say when he intends to make a visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The diplomatic path for him to do so seems to have been cleared following a hiccup in Berlin-Kyiv relations after a perceived snub of Germany's head of state by the Ukrainian government.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had planned to go to Kyiv with leaders from Poland, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania in mid-April. However, he was told not to come at short notice. The refusal was thought to have been linked to Steinmeier's policy of detente towards Russia when he served as German foreign minister.

Scholz said at the time that the situation had become a problem and that it could also prevent him from visiting Ukraine while the issue remained unresolved.

Following a phone call between Steinmeier and Zelenskyy last Thursday described by the Ukrainian president as a "good, constructive, important conversation," however, the spat appeared to be resolved.

According to Steinmeier's office, both he and Scholz have now been invited to Kyiv,

Last week, the Christian Democrat opposition leader Friedrich Merz visited Ukraine, with the trip widely seen as an opportunity to upstage Scholz, who is from the rival Social Democrats (SPD).

