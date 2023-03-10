German football chief: 'We will scrutinize FIFA'

Bernd Neuendorf's first year in office has not been easy. The German football association is under severe financial pressure and there have been strains on his relationship with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino.

German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf was all smiles as he greeted the journalists who turned out to a media event this week at the newly opened DFB Academy in Frankfurt. Twelve months after being elected to the post, the 61-year-old took stock of what was a difficult first year at the helm.

In his opening statement to reporters, Neuendorf stressed that he and his team were not focused on quick fixes but long-term solutions, as the DFB faces major economic challenges.

"When the (men's) national team is successful, things are well with the DFB," said the organization's treasurer, Stephan Grunwald, who sat beside Neuendorf in the Academy classroom where the media had gathered.

From the Champions League to the second division

Following the failure of the men's national team to advance from the group stage not just in Qatar last year, but also at the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, it's Grunwald's job to get the DFB back on track financially.

"It's comparable to a club being relegated from the Champions League to the second division," Grunwald said, explaining that the national team's revenue was highly dependent on its success on the pitch. He said his department expected the DFB to make losses of €19.5 million ($20.7 million) for the current fiscal year.

"Things can't go on like this for the next 10 years, because if they do, the association will no longer exist," Grunwald warned.

Joshua Kimmich and his Germany teammates failed to make it out of the group stage for a second-straight World Cup Image: Nigel Keene/firo Sportphoto/picture alliance

He also noted that a lack of success on the pitch made contract negotiations with sponsors much more difficult.

For his part, Neuendorf assured reporters that the DFB was already implementing changes aimed at resolving the situation.

"I am optimistic that we will manage to eliminate this structural deficit," the DFB president said.

'Relationship with FIFA critical'

Apart from the financial difficulties, tensions also emerged between the DFB and football's world governing body FIFA during the Qatar World Cup, particularly surrounding a FIFA threat of sanctions that stopped national team captain Manuel Neuer from wearing a "one-love" armband, as had been intended. Neuendorf has also not always seen eye-to-eye with Infantino on human rights issues.

Bernd Neuendorf (right) and Gianni Infantino (left) have not always seen eye-to-eye on certain issues Image: Federico Gambarini/dpa/picture alliance

Speaking exclusively to DW after the media event, Neuendorf described the DFB's relationship with FIFA as "professionally critical." At the same time, though, he said his association reserved the right to turn the spotlight on the world body, as and when necessary.

"As the largest association in the world, we believe we have the right to take a close look at what is happening at FIFA. And we also dig deeper if we don't get satisfactory answers about certain processes."

While Neuendorf noted that the DFB and FIFA had much common ground, including the development of football worldwide, he also explained that "to me, there is often a lack of transparency in how decisions are made."

Support for Infantino an open question

On Wednesday, representatives from the global body's 211 member associations are to gather for the 73rd FIFA Congress in the Rwandan capital, Kigali. A key point on the agenda will be the reelection of Gianni Infantino as FIFA president. Victory is assured, as there is no opposing candidate.

Still, there will be a vote. Neuendorf said that whether Infantino gets the DFB's will depend on the information FIFA provides on the changes Infantino pledged in Qatar. These include more workers' protection safeguards, which as yet have not been revealed, despite requests from the DFB.

"I remember his [Infantino's] press conference in Doha and the promises he made there," Neuendorf said. "I have to admit that I don't really have the feeling that this is being worked on at the moment."

'The will for change is palpable'

The DFB president says he is committed to pushing for change at FIFA. But the DFB will find itself in a better position to do that if Neuendorf wins election to the FIFA Council in a vote to be held in April. If he does win a seat on the Council, the DFB president has pledged to "keep highlighting the sore points."

Neuendorf is hoping other European associations will support his candidacy and has been actively working the phones in recent weeks. He has had regular conversations with his Norwegian counterpart, Lise Klaveness, in particular.

"The will for change is palpable," Neuendorf said. "Now it's just a matter of finding allies."

This article was adapted from German.