Rangnick leads the Bundesliga charge

After two years in Bundesliga 2, RB Leipzig achieved their goal: Seven years after their first competitive game in Markranstaedt, they clinched promotion to the Bundesliga. The coach is none other than Ralf Rangnick, who, in addition to his position as sporting director, had also taken on the job of coach on an interim basis. In the Bundesliga, however, he steps back from coaching.