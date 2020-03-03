 German Cup: Frankfurt, Leverkusen cruise through to semifinals | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

German Cup: Frankfurt, Leverkusen cruise through to semifinals

Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen have advanced to the semifinals of the German Cup, joining title-holders Bayern Munich and fourth-tier Saarbrücken in the final four. The semifinal draw is to be held on Sunday.

Fußball DFB-Pokal Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 0 Werder Bremen, Commerzbank-Arena
(Silva pen. 45', Kamada 60')

"If you've been to Berlin before, you want to get there again," said a smiling Kevin Trapp following Eintracht Frankfurt's 2-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Commerzbank-Arena on Wednesday night.

This was the penultimate step on the way to what Eintracht and their fans hope will be a third appearance in the German Cup final in Berlin in four years, having lost in the final in 2017 and raising the Cup after a Cinderella victory over the mighty Bayern the following year.

It was a victory that added to Frankfurt's growing reputation of being a cup team, not only domestically, but in the Europa League. But success in cup competitions also require a bit of luck, and in this case, Eintracht benefitted from an important call that went their way.

"It was a lucky call for us and the key moment of the game," Frankfurt coach Adi Hütter told ARD public television after the match.

He was referring to the play that turned the match, a penalty in the first-half injury time, which as a result of VAR. The video review showed that as Werder's Ludwig Augustinsson challenged for an aerial ball, it hit his hand as it was above his shoulders. Andre Silva converted the penalty clinically, and Werder coach Florian Kohfeldt received the yellow card for his protestations.

Daichi Kamada put the game away in the second by volleying home a lovely cross from Filip Kostic, who would later become something of a villain.

Fußball DFB-Pokal Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen (Imago/J. Huebner)

Ömer Toprak was taken off on a stretcher after a nasty Filip Kostic foul late in the match

With seconds left to play in the match, Kostic stepped on Werder defender Omar Toprak's right calf, and was promptly given a straight red. Toprak was taken off on a stretcher with a suspected fractured leg, while Kostic is set to miss Eintracht's semifinal. On Thursday, Bremen coach Kohfeldt said Toprak's injury had turned out not to be as serious as first feared. 

"The wound was stitched last night in hospital and Ömer returned to the team hotel a little later," he said.

Bayer Leverkusen 3 - 1 Union Berlin, BayArena
(Bellarabi 72', Aranguiz 86', Diaby 90' - Ingvartsen 39')

In the early match, Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat 10-man Union Berlin 3-1 to punch their ticket for the semis.

Marcus Ingvartsen gave the visitors the lead late in the first half, arriving at the back post to meet Marius Bülter's cross and power a header into the bottom corner. But Union were dealt a massive blow with just under 20 minutes to play as defender Christopher Lenz was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Karim Bellarabi equalized just a minute later, drilling a low effort into the bottom corner after being played in on goal by Kai Havertz.

The hosts completed the comeback in the 86th minute with Charles Aranguiz heading home Kerem Demirbay's corner before Moussa Diaby added a third in injury time.

Frankfurt and Leverkusen join title-holders Bayern Munich and fourth-tier Saarbrücken in the final four. The draw for the semifinals is to be held on Sunday. 

Related content

1. FC Köln - FC Schalke 04 David Wagner

German Cup: Bayern Munich visit gives Schalke a chance to regroup 03.03.2020

Schalke started this season strongly under new coach David Wagner, but their form has fallen sharply in 2020. Knocking out Bayern Munich would be just what they need to turn things around and get back on track.

Fußball Bundesliga | Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund ahead of must-win clash with Eintracht Frankfurt 13.02.2020

Capable of brilliance in attack but prone to calamity in defense, there's never a dull moment with Borussia Dortmund these days. After back-to-back defeats, they're under pressure to deliver against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fußball DFB Pokal Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig

German Cup: RB Leipzig eliminated after Julian Nagelsmann's gamble fails 04.02.2020

Timo Werner started on the bench as Leipzig were eliminated from the German Cup by Eintracht Frankfurt. The Red Bulls now head into a crucial match against Bayern Munich without a win in their last three games.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  