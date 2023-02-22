German court partly sides with AfD in funding case

The far-right party had filed a lawsuit complaining that a foundation affiliated with it was not receiving state funding — unlike some organizations linked to other parties.

The German Federal Constitutional Court (BVerfG) ruled on Wednesday that a far-right populist party's right to equal opportunity was violated in 2019 because its affiliated foundation was not given state funding.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) had complained that the Desiderius Erasmus Foundation (DES), which is close to the far-right party, was not receiving state funding while other partly-affliated foundations were.

In 2019, all foundations close to the political parties represented in the German parliament, the Bundestag, received state funds, except for DES. The AfD had only entered the Bundestag two years earlier.

The party had also complained to the court about the lack of funds for DES in the following years. The judge declared the lawsuits for 2020 and 2021 inadmissible, and a seperate decision on the 2022 fiscal year will be announced at a later date.

Court says rules must be laid in new law

The Bundestag has so far had the power to decide on funding for such organizations as part of budget negotiations.

According to German media reports, foundations affiliated to political parties are funded with around €660 million ($702 million) annually.

The court said on Wednesday that the criteria for government grants to political foundations must be laid down in a law, rather than rely on negotiations.

fb/nm (dpa, AFP)