 German Catholic women begin boycott over lack of reforms | News | DW | 11.05.2019

News

German Catholic women begin boycott over lack of reforms

German Catholic women have launched a weeklong boycott by suspending voluntary work in churches. Their protest has crystallized fury over a male-only priesthood and bishops' foot-dragging on sex scandals.

Poster of the Virgin Mary with a plaster over her mouth (DW/Christoph Strack)

A grassroots Catholic women's movement - using the motto of the Virgin Mary that should be given her voice - launched a week of disobedient non-service on Saturday - with the backing of major lay organizations and even singular bishops.

The women planned to hold rites outside churches, without priests, and withhold services inside parishes until May 18 at at least 50 locations to back their call that the Vatican open the priesthood to women and drop celibacy.

Left undone will be attendances at mass and committees, parish housework and the liturgical readings – tasks left typically to regular churchgoing women. The central protest will be outdoors in the northwestern city of Münster on Sunday.

Message lost amid scandal

One of the initiators, Andrea Voss-Frick, said the Maria 2.0 movement – conceived early this year at a women's parish bible meeting in Münster, a hub of German Catholicism – had received endorsement from Berlin, Hamburg and Vienna. The Virgin Mary is referred to as Maria in German.

Read more: Pope issues new law requiring clergy to report sex abuse cases

The impulse came as the initiators realized that the Vatican's pronouncement and church teachings of hope "didn't come across at all" amid abuse and cover-ups, said Voss-Frick. 

'Important signal'

On Friday, two nationwide groups - the Catholic German Women's League (KDFB) and the Catholic Women's Community of Germany (KfD) – described the strike call as an "important signal" and urged bishops not to ignore it.

Deutschland Bundestagsabgeordnete Maria Flachsbarth in Gorleben (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Schulze)

Flachsbarth: Catholic church in deep crisis amid credibility loss

KDFB president Maria Flachsbarth said abuse cases and cover-ups by priests had slid the church into deep crisis and credibility loss. Striking women wanted to show how much the church and its evangelical "gospel" meant to them, said Flachsbarth who is also a federal parliamentarian and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat (CDU) party.

'Without women, nothing happens'

"Without the women nothing happens," said Thomas Steinberg, president of the Central Council of German Catholics (ZdK) at its lay convention in Mainz on Friday.

The ZdK voted to pursue a "synodic path" at talks with the German Catholic Bishops' Conference (DBK) to tackle what Steinberg described as decades of pent-up frustration over a lack of reforms on power structures and sexual mores.

Changes were unavoidable, said Steinberg, predicting that in the process women would at least be licensed to become deaconesses and married men would become priests.

"Never before have I experienced a situation in which indignation extended so far into the core of our churches," said Steinberg.

Last straw

Recalling the revolt's origins, Elisabeth Sikora told the progressive theological magazine Publik-Forum that she walked out of a church service in Sauerland, east of Cologne, when a guest pastor urged the congregation to "turn the other cheek."

Frauen und Kirche - Kirchenstreik Maria 2.0 (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

March 2019: 'Women in all ecclesiastical offices,' urged protestors at bishops' conference

"The preacher did not mention the abuse, even with a word," Sikora said. "Again we should simply accept everything - without any confrontation with the crimes that have happened!"

At that moment, Pope Francis was convening his special synod in Rome on how to clamp down on decades of sexual abuse exposed in scandals worldwide.

Maria with sticking plaster

She found the website Maria 2.0 of dissenting women at Münster's Holy Cross Church, depicting a Virgin Mary silenced with a sticking plaster, with an online petition addressed directly to the pope and citing Jesus of Nazareth's biblical call to "men AND women".

"We deplore the many known and unknown cases of abuse and injury of every kind in the Roman Catholic Church - their cover-up and obscuring by officeholders," the Maria 2.0 petitioners began, before demanding "access for women to all ministries."

Maria's only role

The sticking-plastered Maria 2.0 depiction, one in a series painted by Münster's Lisa Kötter, drew condemnation Friday from retired doctor Christiane Bigalke, who said, nevertheless, she was an advocate of female equality in the church.

"She [Virgin Mary] should hardly say much; she should give birth to Jesus, That was her role!," Bigalke told Deutschlandfunk public radio. "To use Mary - yes, it now sounds very blatant - as a message carrier - that is the worst thing possible!."

Women 'fiercest opponents of priesthood'

Unsurprised by such reactions was Münster's Holy Cross parish priest Stefan Jürgens.

"That's what I have experienced in the 25 years I've been in the ministry: the fiercest opponents of priesthood for women are among women!," said Jürgens.

"They are just accustomed because of their upbringing that they are the ones serving; that they're rather subordinate themselves. But the young women can't stand it anymore," he said. 

Not foreseeable, says Osnabrück bishop

Endorsing Maria 2.0 Saturday, Osnabrück bishop Franz-Josef Bode and chairman of the German church's Women's Commission said he regretted that on Sunday, May 12, women would not take part at regular mass.

"But one must be very perceptive of the impatience of many women in the Catholic Church. Behind it is a very deep wound - that they in the church do not feel accepted in relation to their efforts.

Bode added that in the foreseeable future he saw no chance of the priesthood being opened to women. German bishops had however set a 30% managerial quota for women in the church by 2023.

ipj/ng (dpa, epd, KNA)

Watch video 02:18

Pope wants 'concrete' response to long abuse

Pope Francis issues new law to force clergy to report sex abuse

The groundbreaking new law requires clergy to report suspected cases of sexual abuse to their superiors — and report cases where abuse had been covered up. The law doesn't completely meet the demands of victims' groups. (09.05.2019)  

Vatican opens landmark sex abuse summit

Under the banners of accountability and transparency, Pope Francis has opened an unprecedented summit on sex abuse in the Catholic Church. He said that serial criticizers of the church were in league with the devil. (21.02.2019)  

Catholic Cardinal Marx says files on child abusers 'destroyed'

Vatican officials worked to silence the victims, senior German Cardinal Reinhard Marx has told the summit on tackling pedophilia within the church. He said files on the abusers were often destroyed. (23.02.2019)  

Sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church

Pope Francis has convened a sexual abuse summit in Rome. The string of scandals around the globe involving priests abusing children has shaken the Catholic Church to its core. (21.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Abuse within the Catholic Church  

Pope wants 'concrete' response to long abuse  

Missbrauch in der katholischen Kirche

Sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church 21.02.2019

Pope Francis has convened a sexual abuse summit in Rome. The string of scandals around the globe involving priests abusing children has shaken the Catholic Church to its core.

Erzbischof Anthony Apuron Guam

Vatican removes Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron after sex abuse conviction 04.04.2019

A Vatican tribunal has confirmed the child abuse conviction of former Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron. He was accused of molesting altar boys in the 1970s, but the Vatican has not released the exact details of his crimes.

Australien, Melbourne: Kardinal George Pell wegen Kindesmissbrauchs verurteilt

Vatican to open internal probe into Cardinal George Pell 27.02.2019

The Vatican will launch an internal probe into Cardinal George Pell after he was found guilty of abusing two boys. The inquiry could see the top cleric and former adviser to Pope Francis expelled from the priesthood.

