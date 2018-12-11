 German band Kraftwerk gets boost on ′sampling′ copyright case | Music | DW | 12.12.2018

Music

German band Kraftwerk gets boost on 'sampling' copyright case

After a decades-long dispute, an EU advocate general has said that sampling is only permissible when the author approves. The legal dispute spanning more than 20 years could soon come to end and set a precedent.

Symbolbild Tanzen Club Pop Musik Disko Plattenteller Turntables ausgehen (Fotolia/Valery Sibrikov)

In 1997, German rapper and hip-hop music producer Moses Pelham copied a two-second sequence from the pioneering electronic band Kraftwerk's 1977 track "Metall auf Metall" (Metal on Metal) without permission and placed it in an endless loop in the song "Nur mir" by rapper Sabrina Setlur.

Ralf Huetter and Florian Schneider-Esleben, founding members of Kraftwerk, sued Pelman, citing infringement.

"Sampling" is a technique that extracts bits of another work, such as a rhythmic sequence, and incorporates them into a new composition.

Copying and applying such excerpts interferes with the rights of the producer and, without permission, constitutes infringement, said Maciej Szpunar, an advocate general of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), on Wednesday.

Watch video 03:31
Now live
03:31 mins.

Kraftwerk -- Live in Moscow

Striking a balance

First going through the rounds of German courts, in 2016, Germany's Federal Court of Justice referred the lawsuit to the ECJ.

Szpunar's conclusion that copyright holders must grant approval for sampling is in line with the European Union's fundamental rights, even though copyright and related rights "are likely to restrict the exercise of certain fundamental rights, in particular, the freedom of expression and the freedom of the arts," he said in a press release.

"Intellectual property is itself protected as a fundamental right to property," he pointed out. "It is therefore necessary to strike a balance between those rights."

An advocate general's opinion is not binding for ECJ judges, but they often adhere to it. A verdict is likely in the coming months.

als/eg (dpa, AFP)

 

How Kraftwerk pioneered electronic music without computers

Kraftwerk expertly mixed an electronic sound with a human touch. Former member Karl Bartos tells DW how the unique ensemble wrote its music before computers went mainstream - and why cycling hurt their style. (25.08.2017)  

Opinion: Two seconds of Kraftwerk beat, and a verdict for artistic freedom

In a landmark decision, Germany's Constitutional Court has overturned previous verdicts on copyright infringement in Kraftwerk court cases. This is a relief to artists - and common sense, says DW's Rick Fulker. (31.05.2016)  

Tracing Kraftwerk's enduring influence

You could call them the most German of German bands. Kraftwerk's innovative approach to music has allowed their sound to branch throughout many genres and trends that came after the band's first releases in the 1970s. (20.08.2013)  

Kraftwerk suffer court setback in bid to prevent sampling without asking permission

Germany's top court overturns a verdict banning the sale of a song by music producer Moses Pelham and rapper Sabrina Setlur. They had sampled a Kraftwerk track without asking permission, prompting a long-running case. (31.05.2016)  

Kraftwerk -- Live in Moscow  

Bildergalerie Robert Plant wird 70

Led Zeppelin to return to court over 'Stairway to Heaven' 29.09.2018

A San Francisco appeals court has ordered a new trial in the plagiarism case involving Led Zeppelin and their song "Stairway to Heaven." The band faces accusations of stealing its riff from a 1966 song called "Taurus."

Symbolbild Musik-Streaming

European Parliament approves controversial new copyright law in blow to tech firms 12.09.2018

An alliance of tech giants and internet activists lost a battle against content creators seeking more protection for their work. The vote by European lawmakers to reform EU copyright law could redefine internet freedom.

Einflussreiche deutsche Musiker: Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk's plagiarism lawsuit could go to European court 16.03.2017

Two seconds of a Kraftwerk song were sampled without permission in 1997. When does plagiarism begin? The case brought by the iconic German electropop band has returned to Germany's highest court - but may not stop there.

