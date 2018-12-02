German artists launch denunciation campaign against far-right Chemnitz protesters

A controversial group of artists has called on the public to name right-wingers who took part in violent anti-immigrant protests in eastern Germany earlier this year.

As part of its "Special Commission Chemnitz" campaign, artists at the Center for Political Beauty (ZPS) said they would offer a cash reward for anyone who reveals the identity of some 7,000 protesters and their employers using pictures uploaded to the group's website.

"Denounce your work colleagues, neighbors or acquaintances today and collect instant cash," the group said. "Help us to remove these problem Germans from the economy and public service."

Time for 'denazification'

Right-wing groups and members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) descended on the city of Chemnitz in Saxony in late August after three asylum seekers were accused of stabbing a German man to death.

Watch video 04:17 Now live 04:17 mins. Living in fear - Refugees in Chemnitz

Some protesters were pictured doing the Hitler salute. Others attacked pedestrians presumed to be foreign.

ZPS leader Philipp Ruch told the epd news agency that the public could not leave the work of fighting right-wing extremism to politicians and police alone. The time had come, he said, for "denazification" in Germany.

Data privacy concerns

ZPS said the pictures published on its website were publicly sourced, including from Facebook profiles of people who said they had attended the Chemnitz rallies. It has so far received some 2,000 leads from the public.

The group said those identified could have their picture removed from the website if they acknowledged their commitment to Germany's democratic values in writing.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Death sparks demonstrations The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded German-Cuban killed A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Police reinforcements called By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Misinformation German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a woman.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Protests and counterprotests Thousands of far-right and counterdemonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded 'No place for Nazis' Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators. Author: Louisa Wright



The campaign has raised concerns about the privacy of those alleged to have taken part in the Chemnitz protests. Berlin's data protection commissioner told regional newspaper Freie Presse that he was examining the campaign.

Chemnitz police also told the newspaper that they had received a criminal complaint against the group.

Targeting the AfD

ZPS previously stirred controversy after it built a replica of Berlin's Holocaust memorial outside the house of AfD lawmaker Björn Höcke in 2017.

Höcke, who leads the AfD in the state of Thuringia, is seen as the face of the hard right within the party.

In early 2017, he denounced the Berlin Holocaust memorial as a "memorial of shame" and called for a "180-degree U-Turn" from Germany's tradition of remembering its Nazi past.

