Russian Sukhoi Su-27 in flight, pictured from below
Russian military jets frequently enter the airspace over the Baltic Sea, amid tensions between Moscow and NATO member statesImage: Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik/IMAGO
ConflictsGermany

German Air Force intercepts Russian jets over Baltic Sea

29 minutes ago

The German Air Force said it had intercepted Russian reconnaissance flights. Russian military aircraft regularly fly between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad exclave, passing over the Baltic Sea.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QZAh

Germany and the UK have intercepted three Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the German Air Force said on Wednesday.

"Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters were alerted to identify three military aircraft," the Air Force tweeted.

"The two SU-27 Flankers and a IL-20 from Russia were flying again without transponder signals in international airspace over the Baltic Sea," it said.

Earlier this month, the UK took over the NATO military alliance's Baltic policing mission from Germany. The three Baltic states — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — do not have their own jets.

Russian military aircraft regularly fly between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad exclave, passing over the Baltic Sea. The Russian territory of Kaliningrad borders Poland and Lithuania, which are members of NATO and the European Union.

On Tuesday, the Royal Norwegian Air Force identified a group of Russian jets in international airspace over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

sdi/wd (Reuters, AFP)

A girl disembarks a ship waving a Saudi flag. She is surrounded by Saudi soldiers

Sudan updates: Rescued civilians reach Saudi Arabia, Turkey

Conflicts2 hours ago
