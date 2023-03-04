  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")
Pro-life protesters in Germany are stepping up their fight against abortionsImage: Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA/picture alliance
SocietyGermany

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

Helen Whittle
26 minutes ago

Protests outside abortion clinics and family planning centers are underway in Germany. Reproductive rights advocates point to the influence of US money and tactics on the anti-abortion movement in Germany and Europe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ODfY

In the early afternoon on a gray and windy Friday in February, a dozen protesters from EuroProLife slowly began to appear opposite the Pro Familia family planning advice and counseling center in Frankfurt's Westend. 

Clutching hymn sheets and rosaries, they chanted the Hail Mary prayer. Some held placards bearing images of smiling babies or a tiny clenched fist with the slogans "Unborn Lives Matter" and "Abortion Is Not a Solution." 

The demonstration was held by 40 Days for Life, a movement that originated in the US state of Texas in 2004. It calls on protesters to hold so-called "vigils" outside of abortion facilities for 40 days beginning on Ash Wednesday to coincide with Lent.

The protesters say they don't wish to talk to the media. They say they have been unfairly portrayed by the press, and that their words have been misreported and turned against them. They simply want to pray in peace, they say. 

Protesters in Frankfurt praying
The pro-life protesters in Frankfurt say they want to pray and refuse to talk to the mediaImage: Helen Whittle/DW

Claudia Hohmann has been the director of the Pro Familia center in Frankfurt for nine years. She remembers the day in 2017 when protesters first appeared on the normally quiet square close to the entrance of the city's botanical gardens. 

"It was a real shock," Hohmann says. "I'm sure there are women who aren't so affected by it, but there are individuals who carry that [experience] with them into counseling and are then less open to talking. The situation outside simply fuels feelings of shame and guilt."

Under Section 218 of the German Criminal Code, abortion is illegal, but it is possible up to 12 weeks after conception only if a counseling certificate is obtained at least three days before the procedure. Without this certificate, any woman who has an abortion is liable to prosecution, as is the doctor who performs the procedure.

Pro Familia has branches in cities throughout Germany and is certified to issue the required certificates. The office in Frankfurt offers counseling to around 1,700 pregnant people each year.

Hohmann says that protests not only have a psychological impact on those visiting the center — where the singing and prayers by protesters can be heard inside the building — but people are also becoming too intimidated to seek counseling. 

Claudia Hohmann sitting in her office
Claudia Hohmann has been the director of the Pro Familia center in Frankfurt for nine yearsImage: Helen Whittle/DW

"Freedom of speech is all well and good," Hohmann told DW. "Just not here. It's very targeted and that's what is so perfidious about it."

The activists outside the counseling center call the protests "vigils" and, Hohmann says, are careful to portray themselves as peaceful demonstrators simply expressing an opinion.

"Of course, we're glad that they don't shout at us or throw things at us, but that's not the point. It's a friendliness behind which lies a lot of aggression towards people," Hohmann says.

Fewer abortion clinics

According to Germany's Statistical Office, around 100,000 abortions are performed each year in the country, down from 130,899 in 1996. In some parts of Germany, it can be difficult for those seeking an abortion to find a clinic — in some cities there are none.

Medical schools do not always teach the procedure, and fewer and fewer graduates want to work in this area of healthcare. At the same time, the doctors who do provide the service are often older and are going into retirement. Between 2003 and 2020, the number of clinics offering abortion services fell 50% to only 1109.

Why are abortions still illegal in Germany?

Dutch gynecologist Gabie Raven became troubled by the increasing numbers of Germans crossing the border to get an abortion at her clinics in the Netherlands and decided to open a clinic in the western German city of Dortmund in November last year.

She was immediately targeted by anti-abortion protestors, who called her a "baby murderer." Her address and telephone number were quickly published on anti-abortion websites. 

"I took part in a TV program [for Franco-German public broadcaster ARTE] about the history of abortion and I think the 'Pro-Life' groups saw it and started saying that I am the most evil doctor in Germany," Raven told DW.

"There's a Bible Belt here, just like in Holland, and they say they have no problems with abortion — but we all know that's not true. It was really hard for us to find premises to lease, I think, because we wanted to perform abortions," Raven says. 

February 25, 2020, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: A group of Christian fundamentalists headed by Wolfgang Hering protested the Profamila family planning offices
Christian groups in Munich have long been protesting outside the Pro Familia office thereImage: Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA/picture alliance

Links to groups in the US

Protests outside of abortion clinics and family planning centers are common in the United States, where abortion is a highly partisan and dominant political issue. Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive healthcare and advice at centers throughout the US, even has guidelines on its website for patients on how to deal with protestors gathered outside of its centers.

Although less widespread and less well-publicized than those in the US, anti-abortion protests outside counseling centers and abortion clinics are not a new phenomenon in Germany. But they have increased in scale and intensity in recent years.

Ulli Jentsch is a journalist who works at the Berlin-based Anti-Fascist Press Archive and Education Center (apabiz) and has been researching the extreme right, Christian fundamentalism and the "Pro-Life" movement in Germany for more than 20 years. He says that the anti-abortion movement in the US has been a role model for activists in Germany and Europe since at least the 1990s. 

"Apart from trying to copy US-style tactics, there are also the contacts," Jentsch told DW. He points to Terrisa Bukovinac, a prominent US anti-abortion activist who was a guest speaker at the annual "March for Life" anti-abortion demo in Berlin in September 2022. 

During her speech, Bukovinac, a self-declared atheist and left-leaning progressive, called abortion a "global genocide", telling the crowd: "It is so amazing to be here today to stand in solidarity with all of you and with the unborn victims of the global abortion industrial complex."

Pro-abortion and anti-abortion demonstrators shouting at each other outside the US Supreme Court in May 2022
Unlike the US, Germany rarely sees pro-life and pro-choice protesters standing off outside abortion clinicsImage: Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

According to Jentsch, right-wing conservative think tanks in the US are also pouring money — and expertise — into expanding their own ideologically aligned organizations in Europe and around the world.

The aim is to import the successful US "litigation model", where with a lot of legal know-how and financial backing, contentious cases are brought before the courts in the hope of setting a legal precedent far more restrictive than constitutionally intended. 

"They are very active and well funded, and this work wouldn't be possible without funding from the US," Jentsch says. "They use the money to support certain cases, for example at the European Court of Human Rights, and they've also supported cases pertaining to the 'vigils'. They are in Strasbourg [the seat of the European Parliament], in Brussels [where the EU is headquartered], sitting at the interface where policymaking takes place, and that is their great strength."

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is a conservative Christian legal advocacy group founded in the US in 1993. Lawyers from ADF's international arm supported the organizer of the "40 Days for Life" protest group Pavica Vojnovic in her case against the municipal government in the German city of Pforzheim after it banned protestors from gathering outside of the Pro Familia center there. Vojnovic launched a legal challenge against the ban and eventually won her case at the Administrative Court in Mannheim in August last year.

When the protests first started outside of Pro Familia in Frankfurt in 2017, the Interior Ministry in the state of Hesse introduced guidelines ordering protesters to gather out of sight and earshot of the counseling and advice center. For one year, the protesters moved to the main road about 100 meters away. 

Anti-abortion group Euro Pro-Life filed a legal challenge to the order, arguing that the German constitution guarantees the right to public assembly, freedom of speech and religion. The order was overturned in court in March 2022 on the basis that it represented an "unjustified encroachment on the fundamental right to freedom of assembly" and the protesters returned to the square directly in front of the center. 

Lisa Paus speaking at the pulpit in the Bundestag
Family Minister Lisa Paus has vowed to introduce legislation to prevent anti-abortion activists from protesting outside of abortion clinics and counseling centersImage: Carsten Koall/dpa/picture alliance

Government action

Last week, Family Minister Lisa Paus vowed to introduce legislation to prevent anti-abortion activists from protesting outside of abortion clinics and counseling centers. "Women must have unhindered access to counseling services and facilities that perform abortions," Paus told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, describing the so-called "vigils" as "unacceptable attacks on women's extremely personal decision". 

The government has also agreed to set up a commission to look at how abortion could be regulated outside of the German Criminal Code with a view to decriminalization. 

In her Pro-Life office overlooking the square where the protesters gather, Claudia Hohmann sees the protests as part of a broader conservative backlash against equality, reproductive rights and the freedom to live as one chooses.

"They won't break us or intimidate us, of course not, but it's damaging to our counseling service," she says. 

"They are against everything we do here, against sex education, against supporting minorities, against the freedom to live as one chooses. Those are our goals, and that's why [for them] we're the total Antichrist, the enemy."

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Jana Maeffert, one of four gynecologists running the pilot project

Germany eases access to abortions in telemedicine pilot project

Germany eases access to abortions in telemedicine pilot project

Germany has seen a dramatic reduction in the number of doctors who will perform abortions. Now, a telemedicine pilot project wants to help women enact their right to reproductive self-determination.
HealthDecember 19, 2021
Activists demonstrate in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin for the right to an abortion

European Parliament urges EU to make abortion a basic right

European Parliament urges EU to make abortion a basic right

The European Parliament voted to make abortion a fundamental right in the 27-nation bloc. The vote is a reaction to the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
HealthJuly 7, 2022
Protest in Miami following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the US Supreme Court

Fact check: Does criminalization prevent abortions?

Fact check: Does criminalization prevent abortions?

Abortion was the subject of debate long before the fundamental right to the procedure was overturned in the United States, of course. DW checks the facts on claims made by opponents and supporters of abortion rights.
PoliticsJuly 1, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

Society26 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) are seen during a protest against President Kais Saied's policies in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18, 2023.

Tunisia: Large protests announced

Tunisia: Large protests announced

Politics10 hours ago01:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

People perform yoga in front of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Mary Bauermeister

Remembering avant-garde artist Mary Bauermeister

Remembering avant-garde artist Mary Bauermeister

Arts5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele who was arrested in February last year in Tehran is seen.

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Politics22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A sign signaling the demarcation of Firing Zone 918

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage