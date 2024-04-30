Georgia: Police clash with 'foreign agent' bill protesters

Riot police fired tear gas and used pepper spray to disperse protesters who had gathered outside parliament where lawmakers were debating a 'foreign agents' bill that could undermine the country's ambition to join EU.

Lawmakers were gathered at parliament Tuesday evening to debate and vote on the bill. This would be the second of three votes required to pass the "foreign agents" bill. The bill passed its first reading earlier in April.

The bill would require organizations receiving more than 20% their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence. It has been compared by critics to a law that Russia has used extensively to crack down on dissent.

Protests turn violent on Tuesday Image: Irakli Gedenidze/REUTERS

Riot police used pepper spray and batons to disperse protesters on Tuesday, according to reports. Lawmakers ended Tuesday's session without a vote and the debate is set to resume on Wednesday.

Mass protests through the month

The protests began earlier this month and over the weekend, on Sunday, large crowds thronged Rustaveli Avenue, the main thoroughfare of Tbilisi, saying: “No to the Russian law!”

The bill must not only pass three readings in parliament, but also requires the president's siganture to become the law.

Georgia's president is widely expected to veto the measure, but the ruling party, Georgian Dream, has enough seats with allies in parliament to override the president's veto.

