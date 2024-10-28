Georgia election: Russia denies meddling, EU urges probe

The Kremlin has said it strongly rejects accusations of interference in Georgia's weekend election. Brussels and Washington have said there were "irregularities" in the vote, urging an investigation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any Russian interference in the Georgian parliamentary election this weekend, which saw the ruling pro-Russian Georgian Dream party win nearly 54% of the vote.

Pro-EU Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has accused Moscow of meddling in the election, saying it was part of a "Russian special operation."

What Moscow said about the allegations

"We strongly reject these accusations. There was no intervention. These accusations are completely unsubstantiated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when he was asked about Zourabichvili's claims.

"There are attempts to destabilize the situation in the republic," he said, referring to the Georgian president's comments. Peskov instead accused European states of trying to meddle in the vote.

"There are attempts to interfere — but not from Russia's side," he said.

Meanwhile, the United States and the European Union called for a thorough investigation into reports of violations in the voting.

