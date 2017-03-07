Visit the new DW website

George Michael

Remembered as one of the most outstanding voices in pop music, George Michael's rise to fame was accompanied by bestselling singles and numerous awards while being marred by scandals. The British singer died in 2016.

The British pop star rose to fame as lead singer of the 1980s duo "Wham!" and went on to have a career lasting more than three decades. Known for timeless classics such as "Careless Whisper," "Faith," "Freedom '90" and "Outside," George Michael's career was also marred by scandals related to drug abuse and public sex. Regardless, George Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, became a hero for generations of gay men with his unapologetic attitude towards his sexuality as well as his activism for good causes, including being a patron of Elton John's AIDS foundation. Michael was planning a comeback when unexpectedly he died on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53.

FILE PHOTO British singer George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

George Michael died of natural causes: coroner 07.03.2017

The singer's death was probably linked to his heart and liver problems, the coroner said. George Michael died unexpectedly on Christmas Day, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians.
07 January 2016 - The new album of British singer David Bowie 'Blackstar' (stylised as a black star) is displayed during the exhibition 'David Bowie Is' at the museum shop of the Groninger Museum, in Groningen, The Netherlands, 07 January 2016. EPA/VINCENT JANNINK ILLUSTRATION (zu dpa Vermächtnis mit «Blackstar»: Bowies düsteres letztes Album vom 11.01.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture alliance/dpa/V. Jannink

Bowie posthumously wins main Brit award 22.02.2017

David Bowie has posthumously been awarded the Brit award for British male solo artist. The Brits also remembered George Michael, who died on Christmas Day last year aged 53, and Leonard Cohen.
2011**** George Michael death. File photo dated 11/05/11 of George Michael, as the pop superstar has died peacefully at home, his publicist said. Issue date: Sunday December 25, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire URN:29552042 |

George Michael autopsy inconclusive 30.12.2016

Doctors have been unable to determine the pop sensation's cause of death after initial tests. Police said it may take weeks to learn what killed the singer who suffered from bouts of poor health and substance abuse.
Monaco Monte Carlo Musik World Music Awards 2014 Mariah Carey (Getty Images)

10 Christmas songs Germany can't get enough of 26.12.2016

Many Germans have a soft spot for Yuletide musical classics, while others prefer pop, the kitschier the better.
George Michael death. File photo dated 07/12/06 of George Michael performing at the Point Depot in Dublin, as the pop superstar has died peacefully at home, his publicist said. Issue date: Sunday December 25, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire URN:29552138 |

Chart-toppers and controversies: George Michael’s life in pictures! 26.12.2016

Pop star George Michael has died aged 53 on Sunday. He rose to fame with the band Wham!, selling more than 100 million albums in his career but struggled in his later years, fighting a number of drug abuse problems.

This Christmas George has gone forever 26.12.2016

The pop icon George Michael, known for his Christmas hit "Last Christmas", has died at the age of 53. He formed the band Wham! during his school days in the United Kingdom and never looked back.
British singer George Michael attends a press conference at the Royal Opera House, central London on May 11, 2011. The event was to announce his Symphonica European tour which is set to visit historic venues such as Prague's State Opera House, Paris' Palais Garnier and London's Royal Opera House. AFP PHOTO/Leon Neal (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

Pop icon George Michael dies, aged 53 25.12.2016

The British pop star and former singer of Wham!, George Michael, has died at the age of 53, according to his publicist. The global superstar reportedly "passed away peacefully at home" in England.

Bildunterschrift:US singers Lady Gaga (R) and Tony Bennett give a press conference to launch their album 'Cheek to Cheek', in Brussels, on September 22, 2014. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are in Brussels to perform a mini-concert on the city's 'Grande Place', to film a video clip and officially launch their duo album. AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Gaga goes jazz 26.09.2014

Robbie Williams did it, and so did George Michael. Now it's Lady Gaga's turn. The colorful pop diva recorded a jazz and swing album together with jazz legend Tony Bennett. An unusual collaboration - that works great.
