Remembered as one of the most outstanding voices in pop music, George Michael's rise to fame was accompanied by bestselling singles and numerous awards while being marred by scandals. The British singer died in 2016.

The British pop star rose to fame as lead singer of the 1980s duo "Wham!" and went on to have a career lasting more than three decades. Known for timeless classics such as "Careless Whisper," "Faith," "Freedom '90" and "Outside," George Michael's career was also marred by scandals related to drug abuse and public sex. Regardless, George Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, became a hero for generations of gay men with his unapologetic attitude towards his sexuality as well as his activism for good causes, including being a patron of Elton John's AIDS foundation. Michael was planning a comeback when unexpectedly he died on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53.