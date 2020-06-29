One of Germany's most renowned contemporary artists, Georg Baselitz is known for his works on Germany's past — and for deliberately showing some paintings upside down, demonstrating his penchant for variation and change.

Born as Hans-Georg Kern in Deutschbaselitz near Dresden in 1938, Georg Baselitz divides his time between Basel (Switzerland), the Ammersee (Bavaria) and Imperia (Liguria). His paintings and sculptures have influenced the international art scene for over half a century. He drew inspiration and direction not only from German Expressionists, but also American painters like Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning. Baselitz has focused on the human figure in his works, like in the "Heroes" group, and also revived images of German national identity in the wake of the Holocaust. This DW page collates content on the artist.