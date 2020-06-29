Visit the new DW website

Georg Baselitz

One of Germany's most renowned contemporary artists, Georg Baselitz is known for his works on Germany's past — and for deliberately showing some paintings upside down, demonstrating his penchant for variation and change.

Born as Hans-Georg Kern in Deutschbaselitz near Dresden in 1938, Georg Baselitz divides his time between Basel (Switzerland), the Ammersee (Bavaria) and Imperia (Liguria). His paintings and sculptures have influenced the international art scene for over half a century. He drew inspiration and direction not only from German Expressionists, but also American painters like Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning. Baselitz has focused on the human figure in his works, like in the "Heroes" group, and also revived images of German national identity in the wake of the Holocaust. This DW page collates content on the artist.

Stölzl, Gunta (eigentl. Adelgunde). Weberin und Textildesignerin; Meisterin der Weberei-Klasse am Bauhaus Dessau; München 5.3.1897  Männedorf 22.4.1983. Gruppenfoto der Weberei-Klasse von Gunta Stölzl; Stölzl mit Krawatte neben dem Werkmeister A.Albers. Foto: Lotte Stam-Beese, um 1927. |

Women in art: 100 female artists you should know 29.06.2020

100 years ago, women were finally allowed to study at art academies. Yet today, they still are eclipsed by their male colleagues. The book "I Love Women in Arts" plans to change that.
12.4. - 11.8.2019 Baselitz - Richter - Polke - Kiefer The Early Years of the Old Masters Sigmar Polke, Freundinnen, 1965/66, Öl auf Leinwand, 150 x 190 cm, The Estate of Sigmar Polke, Cologne

The best early works of Germany's art rebels 16.04.2019

Starting from their earliest works, it was clear that painters Georg Baselitz, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter and Anselm Kiefer were blazing new trails. A new exhibition in Stuttgart highlights some standout early pieces.
Der Brückechor von Georg Baselitz, 1983

First major Baselitz retrospective shown in the US in 20 years 21.06.2018

The show Baselitz: Six Decades, held at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington D.C., revisits the career of German artist Georg Baselitz, "one of the most original and inventive figurative artists of his generation."
Georg Baselitz Halbsicht (2008) Datum: 14.2.2017 Ort: Berlin, Galerie Michael Schultz Bildbeschreibung: Seit über 50 Jahren dokumentiert die deutsche Fotografin Angelika Platen die internationale Künstlerszene und gezielt auch deutsche Künstler. Ihre Portraits sind immer auch Spiegel der Arbeiten der jeweiligs abgelichteten Künstler, viele sind als intime Momentaufnahmen entstanden. In Berlin sind 2017 gleich zwei Ausstellungen ihrer meisterhaften Fotografien zu sehen: in der Galerie Michael Schultz und in der Galerie im Willy-Brandt-Haus. Copyright: Angelika Platen

Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down 21.06.2018

Georg Baselitz was thrown out of art school at the age of 18, and has fostered the image of an art world maverick ever since. To mark his 80th birthday, DW looks back at his life and work.
ARCHIV - Der Künstler Georg Baselitz steht am 18.09.2014 in der Ausstellung «Georg Baselitz - Damals, dazwischen und heute» im Haus der Kunst in München (Bayern) vor seinem Gemälde «Elke 1», das seine Frau zeigt. Foto: Andreas Gebert/dpa (zu dpa «Baselitz will Dauerleihgaben aus Museen abziehen» vom 13.07.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Trial for mass theft of Georg Baselitz art starts in Munich 10.04.2018

Three men stand accused of stealing and trying to sell works by the German artist Georg Baselitz. On the trial's first day, a suspect made a shocking revelation: One of the highly-valued artworks has been destroyed.
Bildnummer: 54079995 Datum: 26.05.2010 Copyright: imago/Jörn Haufe Der Maler und Bildhauer Georg Baselitz steht heute (26.05.2010) in der Galerie Neue Meister im Albertinum in Dresden. 26.05.2010 People Malerei Kultur Kunst Shooting kbdig xsk 2010 quer premiumd xint brd bundesrepublik deutschland dresden freistaat sachsen Bildnummer 54079995 Date 26 05 2010 Copyright Imago Joern Home the Painter and Sculptors Georg Baselitz is Today 26 05 2010 in the Gallery New Master in Albertinum in Dresden 26 05 2010 Celebrities Painting Culture Art Shooting Kbdig xSK 2010 horizontal premiumd GERMANY Federal Germany Dresden Free State Saxony

Georg Baselitz, upside-down artist of international renown, at 80 23.01.2018

Georg Baselitz was thrown out of art school at the age of 18 because of his love for Picasso, and he has remained controversial and provocative ever since. To mark his 80th birthday, DW looks back at his life and work.
Jörg Immendorff Babybild, 1967 Öl auf Leinwand 143 x 144 cm

Top German art on show in China 19.09.2017

Germany has sent works by some of its best-known contemporary painters, sculptors, photographers and multimedia artists to China, in response to a 2015 show of Chinese art in Germany.

Titel :DW euromaxx_16.9.15_Kunstgießerei Noack kein DW Copyright gegeben, RBB Rechtegeber

Art foundry with a history 08.12.2016

The list of clients is like a Who-is-Who of art history. Founded at the end of the 19th century, the Noack family’s foundry in Berlin has produced many famous sculptures including the statues atop the Brandenburg Gate. 
29.06.2016 **** Vor seinem Bild Der Baum steht der deutsche Künstler Georg Baselitz am 29.06.2016 in der Ausstellung Georg Baselitz. Die Helden im Städel in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen). In der monografischen Sondersausstellung sind rund 70 zum Teil großformatige Bilder des Malers zu sehen. Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa | © picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler

Georg Baselitz in Frankfurt 13.07.2016

The Städel museum in Frankfurt is showing the complete Heroes series by Georg Baselitz, his key artworks from the 1960's.
colourbox, Aleksandar Mijatovic

Germany passes law to keep art of 'national value' in the country 23.06.2016

Germany wants to keep "nationally significant" artworks from leaving the country. After debates marked by protests from artists like Georg Baselitz, the new art protection law has passed.
20.06.2016 Der Maler Georg Baselitz steht neben seiner Skulptur Schwesterngruppe im Atrium der Siemens AG am 20.06.2016 in München (Bayern). Die Bronzeskulptur wurde an diesem Tag feierlich enthüllt. Foto: Matthias Balk/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk

German artist Georg Baselitz reveals new sculpture in Munich 20.06.2016

Teamwork and sisterhood are embodied in the latest sculptor by star German artist Georg Baselitz. His larger-than-life statue has been unveiled at the new Siemens office building in Munich.
Euromaxx 30.06.2015 Christian Awe Rechte DW

From graffiti sprayer to art scene player 26.05.2016

A former student under Georg Baselitz, Awe got into galleries early and has made his mark in public spaces across his hometown Berlin. He's currently working on a new series that focuses on the element of water.
Albert Oehlen Conduction 3, 2009, Baum 33, 2015 Copyright: Mario M. Gonzalez via Gero Schließ, DW

'German art is hot' at the Art Basel Miami Beach show 04.12.2015

Major investors flock every year to Miami Beach to the US show by the prestigious Swiss Art Basel fair. Art "Made in Germany" enjoys an excellent reputation there, and many German gallerists are among the 270 exhibitors.
Ein Frau betrachtet am 13.07.2015 die Portraitserie des Malers und Bildhauers Georg Baselitz im Albertinum in Dresden (Sachsen), links ist das Bild Und noch einmal Mexiko zu sehen. Der Maler und Bildhauer Georg Baselitz will vor dem Hintergrund des geplanten Kulturgutschutzgesetzes seine Leihgaben aus deutschen Museen abziehen. Foto: Arno Burgi/dpa (zu dpa Streit um Kulturgutschutzgesetz - Baselitz zieht Werke aus Museen ab) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Dresden museum replaces Baselitz paintings with provocative 'Euro' project 20.07.2015

A Dresden museum has found a replacement for Georg Baselitz's paintings after he removed them in protest of Germany's controversial cultural protection law.
ARCHIV - Der Künstler Georg Baselitz steht am 18.09.2014 in der Ausstellung «Georg Baselitz - Damals, dazwischen und heute» im Haus der Kunst in München (Bayern) vor seinem Gemälde «Elke 1», das seine Frau zeigt. Foto: Andreas Gebert/dpa (zu dpa «Baselitz will Dauerleihgaben aus Museen abziehen» vom 13.07.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Baselitz removes art from Dresden gallery 17.07.2015

German painter Georg Baselitz has made good on his threat to pull his artworks from German galleries in response to a proposed cultural protection law, removing nine paintings from the Dresden Albertinum.
wp-die große Retrospektive des 80jährigen Malers Gerhard RICHTER, 80, in der Neuen Nationalgalerie präsentiert 140 Werke, die bis zum 13. Mai 2012 zu sehen sind, bevor sie an die Tate modern in London und das Centre Pompidou in Paris weitergereicht werden; gleichzeitig finden im me Collectors Room in Mitte und in der Alten Nationalgalerie Ausstellungen mit den Richter-Editionen bzw. des RAF-Zyklus statt; das Foto zeigt das Ölgemälde 'Lesende' aus dem Jahre 1994

German culture minister defends controversial art law 15.07.2015

Germany is planning to strictly regulate the international sale of art and artifacts deemed of significant cultural value. Culture Minister Monika Grütters supports the draft, despite criticism from the art world.
