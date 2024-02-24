General Wesley Clark: Ukrainians 'need long-range weapons'

ConflictsUkraineGeneral Wesley Clark: Ukrainians 'need long-range weapons'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineCarolina Chimoy02/24/2024February 24, 2024General Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, tells DW that Western countries reluctant to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine fail to recognize that "Russia is at war with the West" and that "Ukraine is just the victim."https://p.dw.com/p/4cqM2Advertisement