Business

Gender pay gap: Does the adjusted pay gap make Germany look better than it really is?

On International Women’s Day, we look at the gender pay gap in Germany — and the different ways to measure it.

Imagine the following scenario at your place of work.

A male colleague gets paid all year, from January 1 to December 31. A female colleague in the same position only gets paid from March 18 and works the first 77 days of the year for free.

This scenario is fictional, but according to some measures, the 77 free days worked represents the pay gap in Germany, which with 21 percent, is the second largest gender pay gap in the European Union.

From second worst to second best

However, the gap differs wildly depending on how you measure it.

If we take into account factors such as education, work experience, company size and sector, the gender pay gap in Germany becomes as little as 6 per cent. This is called the "adjusted gender pay gap". Using this metric, Germany is second from the top.

Those findings were presented in a report by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research. The report is based on data from EU Commission and Eurostat studies that compare adjusted and unadjusted gender pay gaps in the years 2010 and 2014. 

The good news is that the data shows that both the unadjusted and adjusted gender pay gaps are decreasing across the EU, at 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

But what do those calculations really tell us and why is it important to adjust the pay gap?

Watch video 03:17

Let’s end the gender pay gap!

An attempt to explain or hide inequality?

The sum of all those factors that influence the pay gap and for which reasons can be given is called the "explained gap". Germany has the biggest "explained gap" in the EU. According to the report, 72 per cent of the pay gap in Germany can be justified and explained by the various aforementioned criteria.

The adjusted pay gap is not just a number that makes Germany look better, argues Jörg Schmidt, an economist from the Cologne Institute for Economic Research and the author of the report. A closer look at the factors behind the calculations can give an insight into the situation and can help identify where action is needed.

"These [factors] are hints where to start if the politicians are thinking about taking action. If you look at the choice of career that men and women pick and the uneven distribution across certain sectors, that can to a certain extent explain the average wage differences between men and women," says Schmidt.

For Dr. Yvonne Lott from the Hans Böckler Foundation, the adjusted pay gap is a rather misleading indicator. "The problem with this indicator is that in a way you disregard the dimensions of gender inequality in the labor market," she says. 

"You can make a study to underline the reasons, but concluding that the gender pay gap is only six per cent because everything else has been explained? That for me is not a correct conclusion."

Infografik adjusted gender pay gap EN

Six per cent discrimination?

Ok, so what happens if we take out all those factors and only compare women and men with the same level of education, the same level of experience, and who work in the same position in the same industry? Women still get paid six percent less.

"When you really think what it means, it is still a lot," says Dr. Lott. "This six percent is really just due to the fact that employers when looking at employees say that women get less because they are women and men get more because they are men."

The authors of the EU Commission study, where the original data on the adjusted pay gap come from, however, say that "the adjusted gap must not be equated with discrimination as it incorporates unmeasured wage-relevant gender differences like actual work experience, job preferences or bargaining skills."

At the EU level

While in Germany a closer look at various factors makes the pay gap smaller, the situation is quite different in other EU countries. In Romania, Poland and Lithuania, for instance, the explained gap has a negative value. That means that when comparing the wages of women and men with the exact same labor-related characteristics such as experience and education, we get an even bigger disparity than the average gender pay gap.

It is not only the size of the explained gap that is important, but also the factors contributing to it, argues Schmidt. Three main aspects contribute to unequal pay in Germany, according to the report. These are the uneven distribution of men and women across various industry sectors, the issue of part-time employment and finally, of experience.

As the studies show, the uneven distribution of men and women across different industries is a common issue across all EU countries. In Romania, Hungary and Poland, aspects like education and occupation come into play. In Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania the size of the firm also has an impact on the pay gap. 

"The conditions in the countries are very different, that is why it is hard to give any general recommendations on the European level," says Schmidt. The report also criticized the EU Commission plans to introduce concrete measures on wage transparency at EU level.

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/O. Rivas )

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Machismo still persists"

    This year's Women's Day is calling on people to #BeBoldForChange and push for a more gender-inclusive working world. For example, Yolaina Talavera from Managua, Nicaragua who works as a firefighter says: "In my early days as a firefighter, men thought that I wouldn't last long in the job due to the hard training. However, I showed them that I am able to take on tasks at the same level."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/M. Hamed)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Believe in your skills"

    Khawla Sheikh is a plumber in Amman, Jordan. She gives training courses in plumbing to other women out of her basement. "Housewives are more comfortable to have a woman plumber in their house in the absence of their husbands," said Sheikh. "To tackle gender inequality, I think that all operating sectors must provide equal opportunities for men and women in all fields."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/R. Duvignau)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Women raise the boys"

    Posing on her boat in Southwestern France, oyster farmer Valerie Perron says that gender-equal attitudes must be instilled early. "It is up to us to change attitudes by raising the boys at their youngest age in a spirit of parity and equality with the woman. We must change the mentalities of early childhood education. A boy can play with dolls and a little girl with small cars."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/E. De Castro)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "I'm better than men!"

    Filipina Ocol, a backhoe operator, poses in Tubay, southern Philippines. The mother of three is confident in her abilities: "There are a few female workers that can drive big trucks and backhoes. If men can do it, why can't women do it? I'm better than the men, they can only drive trucks here but I can drive both!"

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/J. Lee)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Gender inequality happens"

    Deng Qiyan is a decorator at contraction sites in Beijing, China. She has a very down-to-earth approach: "Sometimes gender inequality happens. But we cannot do anything about that. After all, you have to digest all those unhappy things and carry on," the mother of three says.

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/O. Orsal)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Inequality starts in our minds"

    In Istanbul, Turkey, Serpil Cigdem works as a train driver. She reports: "When I applied for a job 23 years ago as a driver, I was told that it is a profession for men. I knew that during the written examination even if I got the same results as a male candidate, he would have got the job. That's why I worked hard to pass the exam with a better result than the male candidates."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/D. Mdzinarishvili)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Society has changed"

    Ekaterine Kvlividze, a military captain, stands in front of a Georgian Air Force UH-1H helicopter in Tbilisi, Georgia. She joined the Georgian Air Force in 2007. "There were some difficulties in the beginning, I experienced some irony, cynicism. I felt they did not appreciate me. But, thank God, during the last 10 years society has changed and nowadays a woman pilot is a normal thing."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/S. Vera)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Women are tested every day"

    Paloma Granero floats inside the wind tunnel at Windobona indoor skydiving in Madrid, Spain. Granero is a skydiving instructor. "Men don't have to prove themselves like we do. The instruction jobs still go mostly to men, whereas the administrative jobs go mostly to women."

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


