  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Merriam-Webster dictionary has picked "gaslighting" as word of the year
The site's word of the year is based solely on the number of searches made for that wordImage: JMH/AP/picture alliance
CultureUnited States of America

'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year 2022

46 minutes ago

Interest in psychological manipulation has never been so high, according to online dictionary searches. "Gaslighting" beat out other words such as "oligarch," "cancel culture," and "Omicron."

https://p.dw.com/p/4KCv8

The US dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster announced on Monday that their 2022 word of the year is "gaslighting" — or as Merriam-Webster defines it, "the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one's own advantage."

Interest in the term was up by 1,740% over the previous years according to searches of the online dictionary.

Unlike other popular terms, searches for "gaslighting" remained high throughout the year rather than spiking at particular moments like some of the other word-of-the-year contenders.

"It's a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it actually came as a surprise to me and to many of us,'' Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large, told the AP.

"It was a word looked up frequently every single day of the year," he added.

So what is 'gaslighting'?

The term has gained currency in recent years as editorials, podcasts and TV shows try to take a more psychological approach to analyzing relationships, and especially more subtle forms of abuse.

But its popularity among those looking up words in the online dictionary is also likely down to its somewhat complicated and sometimes vague meaning.

The top definition of "gaslighting" from Merriam-Webster is a form of psychological manipulation, usually over an extended period of time, that "causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator."

The word harks back to a play from the 1930s that was subsequently adapted to the big screen.

The 1944 film "Gaslight" starring Angela Lansbury, Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer depicted an abusive romantic relationship in which the husband insists his wife's grievances about the constant dimming of the gaslights in their home is a figment of her imagination.

Which other words were people looking up in 2022?

The other big hitters of the year were more connected with specific events that drove people to look up words that were hitting the headlines.

Searches for "oligarch" jumped 621% amid sanctions against Russian billionaire supporters of the Kremlin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The website also noticed increased searches for the words "codify" following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade protections for abortion,  "raid" following the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, and "Queen Consort" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles and his wife Camilla.

Merriam-Webster logs some 100 million pageviews per month. The iconic dictionary picks its word of the year based solely on data, without discerning why people may be looking up a particular term.

ab/ar (AP, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US soldiers line up next to a helicopter, all seen in silhouette

NATO alliance works to reinforce its eastern flank

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl and two boys standing in front of colorful columns.

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

SocietyNovember 27, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A young woman wears a black headscarve while looking at the camera. A bookshelf is behind her.

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Human Rights9 hours ago03:51 min
More from Asia

Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in an interview with Deutsche Welle

German president 'understands' China COVID protests

German president 'understands' China COVID protests

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Torture survivors Daniil and Viktoriya speak to DW in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Conflicts15 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Serenity Ivany, 14, competes in a snowshoe race in Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit live on thin ice

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit live on thin ice

ClimateNovember 27, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage