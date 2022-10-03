 ′Murder, She Wrote′ star Angela Lansbury dies at 96 | News | DW | 11.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

The UK-born actress was best known for her role as crime-solving mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in the US TV series "Murder, She Wrote." She won several Tony awards for Broadway productions such as "Mame."

Angela Lansbury in 2014

Angela Lansbury was born in London in 1925, but moved to the US as a teenager

Acclaimed actress Angela Lansbury has died, a statement from her family said on Tuesday.

Lansbury was 96. She died just five days before her 97th birthday.

The statement said that Lansbury "died peacefully in her sleep."

Who was Angela Lansbury?

Lansbury was born in London in 1925 and moved to the United States in 1940. Her mother, actress Moyna McGill, featured in several US films.

The UK-born actress was best known for her role as crime-solving mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in the US television series "Murder, She Wrote," which ran from 1984 to 1996. She was nominated for an Emmy 11 times for the role, and was nominated 18 times in total.

Angela Lansbury as Sybil Vane in 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'

The late Angela Lansbury played Sibyl Vane in the 1945 US film 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'

The actress made her film debut as a teenager in the 1944 film "Gaslight," which brought her an Oscar nomination. She was also nominated for her roles in "The Picture of Dorian Gray" in 1945 and "The Manchurian Candidate" in 1962, but none of the movies saw her secure an Academy Award.

Lansbury was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement in November 2013. Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush called Lansbury a "living definition of range" during the 2013 awards.

She also won five Tony awards for a number of Broadway performances, including "Mame," "Gypsy" and "Sweeney Todd."

Lansbury holds the record for the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a television drama series and the most Emmy nominations for lead actress in a drama series.

sdi/dj (AP, Reuters)

Related content

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Sacheen Littlefeather on stage at AMPAS Presents An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

US: Native American actress who protested at 1973 Oscars, dies at 75 03.10.2022

Sacheen Littlefeather has passed away, just weeks after receiving a much-delayed apology for her treatment at the 1973 Oscars.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 3, 2020 US actress Jane Fonda is seen during a climate rally at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on on January 3, 2020. - Fonda announced Friday that she has cancer, and has begun chemotherapy. The 84-year-old Oscar winner, a prominent supporter of the Democratic Party vowed to fight the very treatable illness. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Actress Jane Fonda diagnosed with cancer 03.09.2022

Award-winning US actress and activist Jane Fonda said she has begun treatment and vowed to fight the "very treatable" illness. The 84-year-old shared the news of her condition in a post on social media.

Schauspielerin Ana de Armas als Marilyn Monroe in einer Szene des Films «Blonde» (undatierte Aufnahme). Ab 23. September wird das Marilyn-Monroe-Biopic auf der Streamingplattform abrufbar sein. (zu dpa Bei Netflix als Marilyn Monroe: Erster Teaser mit Ana de Armas) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

New film shows why Marilyn Monroe was so much more than a sex symbol 27.09.2022

A new film about the Hollywood icon shows how Marilyn Monroe was ahead of her time politically. It also highlights the personal tragedies that drove her to an early grave. "Blonde" premieres on Netflix on September 28.

Advertisement