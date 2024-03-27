  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Baltimore bridge collapseIsrael-Hamas warWar in Ukraine
SportsThe Gambia

Gambian football academy giving players a chance in Europe

Sankulleh Janko
March 27, 2024

BK West United, located in Bakoteh, Gambia, prides itself on being more than just a football club. It hopes to give young football talents in Gambia a safe environment to develop, a chance to play abroad and the skills to succeed in life.

https://p.dw.com/p/4e89L

As grassroots football in Gambia continues to grow, the BK West United football academy in Bakoteh is hoping to give young soccer talents the chance of a lifetime: to be a professional player in the highest reaches of the sport.

Founded in 2015 as part of a German-Gambian football initiative, the academy provides Gambian players the chance to compete abroad. The club recently played against a youth team of Eintracht Frankfurt, a club in Germany's top-tier Bundesliga.

But the club also aims to develop its players off the pitch, helping and monitoring their education and providing them with a safe space to succeed.

Skip next section More on Sports from Africa

More on Sports from Africa

77 eSports

Are eSports real Sports?

We delve into gaming and the e-sports world to understand just how e-sports culture is rising.
SportsMarch 21, 202402:19 min
Kenia Fußball Manufaktur

Kenyan sports brand employs more disabled workers

A Kenyan social enterprise has increased the number of people with disabilities working in its factory.
SportsAugust 28, 202301:32 min
Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay celebrated by compatriots at the Tour de Suisse 2023

Black Africans underrepresented in cycling

An organization called "Team Africa Rising" is aiming to create opportunities for young people on the continent.
SportsJune 30, 202302:41 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Sports from around the world

More on Sports from around the world

Thumbnail Beitrag Sportsucht

Never enough - Beating exercise addiction

For Friederike sport was like a drug. We accompany Friederike on her way out of exercise addiction.
SportsMarch 22, 202412:00 min
77 mental strength in sport

Is sport a case of mind over matter?

Sport is not limited to muscle or endurance. Brain power and strategy are way more important in billiards and chess.
SportsMarch 19, 202403:15 min
A middle aged man with a gray beard and slicked back white hair, in a blue Oxford shirt

Ahmad Mohammed: From bodyguard to fashion designer

Ahmad Mohammed made a name for himself as Germany's best-known bodyguard. He's started his own sports label.
SportsFebruary 2, 202404:31 min
Show more