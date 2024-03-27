Gambian football academy giving players a chance in Europe

BK West United, located in Bakoteh, Gambia, prides itself on being more than just a football club. It hopes to give young football talents in Gambia a safe environment to develop, a chance to play abroad and the skills to succeed in life.

As grassroots football in Gambia continues to grow, the BK West United football academy in Bakoteh is hoping to give young soccer talents the chance of a lifetime: to be a professional player in the highest reaches of the sport.

Founded in 2015 as part of a German-Gambian football initiative, the academy provides Gambian players the chance to compete abroad. The club recently played against a youth team of Eintracht Frankfurt, a club in Germany's top-tier Bundesliga.

But the club also aims to develop its players off the pitch, helping and monitoring their education and providing them with a safe space to succeed.