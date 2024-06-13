Gabriella Gyorgy

Gabriella aims to show how great an influence politics has on the lives of average people in Hungary — from the pensioner who lost her home due to the construction of a China-funded high-speed railway link to the Asian worker who faces hostility as a result of the Hungarian government's migration policy.

In addition to her work for DW, Gabriella has been working for ATV, a DW partner in Hungary, for almost ten years. She has, among other things, covered the Hungarian parliamentary, local and European elections.

Gabriella studied international relations in Budapest, specializing in EU and civilization studies.