Fritz Lang

Austrian-German filmmaker Fritz Lang is best known for his groundbreaking expressionist films such as "Metropolis" (1927) and the film noir precursor, "M" (1931).

Friedrich Christian Anton "Fritz" Lang (1890-1976) was born in Vienna and started his career at the German film studio Ufa. Dubbed the "Master of Darkness," Lang directed masterpieces of Expressionism such as "Metropolis," "Die Nibelungen" and "M." Lang fled Germany in 1934, shortly after the Nazis came to power. He later pursued his career in Hollywood, where he directed 23 features in 20 years.

Das Porträt zeigt den 1976 in Los Angeles verstorbenen österreichisch-amerikanischen Regisseur Fritz Lang (Archivbild von 1971). Mit der Aufführung einer mit Hilfe modernster Digitaltechnik restaurierten Fassung seines 1925/26 entstandenen Trickfilm-Klassikers Metropolis ehren die 51. Internationalen Filmfestspiele in Berlin am Mittwoch (14.02.2001) das Lebenswerk Langs. dpa (nur s/w)

14 great films by Fritz Lang 05.12.2020

The filmmaker, born 130 years ago, is renowned for films like "Metropolis" and other masterpieces of film noir. Here's a look back at his works.
Bildnummer: 52168259 Datum: 15.10.1997 Copyright: imago/UPI Photo Regisseur Oliver Stone (li., USA) signiert ein Plakat von John F. Kennedy am Rande der Präsentation seines Romans - A Childs Night Dream - in Vancouver - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY , Personen; 1997, Vancouver, Pressetermin , Schriftsteller, Autor, Literatur, Buchvorstellung, Buch, Vorstellung,; , quer, Kbneg, Gruppenbild, close, Film, Kunst, Kanada, Randbild, People

Tracing conspiracy theories in film 19.05.2020

Oliver Stone's 1991 movie about the Kennedy assassination was a masterpiece of the genre. While many of these films come from Hollywood, there’s also a history of conspiracy films in Germany.
Außenansicht des 1911/12 errichteten Gläsernen Filmateliers Anonymous photographer, not identified anywhere - Dr. Oskar Kalbus: Vom Werden deutscher Filmkunst. 1. Teil: Der stumme Film, image No. 139. Cigaretten-Bilderdienst Altona-Bahrenfeld, 1935 Das Gläserne Filmatelier in Babelsberg, errichtet 1911/12 gemeinfrei

The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg 29.11.2019

Many of cinema's greatest names worked in the legendary Babelsberg film studios, located just outside Berlin.

Filmstill - Seine Frau die Unbekannte

Silent films that speak volumes: A Weimar cinema retrospective 31.10.2018

On the Weimar era centennial, a retrospective of silent movies from a time of great creativity and innovation is featured at the German Historical Museum. Curator Philipp Stiasny told DW why the films remain so modern.
L'actrice allemande Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992) dans une scene fameuse du film L'Ange bleu (Der Blaue Engel - The blue angel) de Josef von Sternberg (1894-1969), sorti en 1930 - photo d'exploitation Atlas-Film d'epoque - 100 Must-Reads Heinrich Mann der Untertan

Movies of a turbulent century: German film company Ufa turns 100 18.12.2017

It is the most famous German film production company: Founded in 1917, Ufa produced films that remain great classics — as well as works of propaganda for the Nazis.

ANTIKÖRPER Deutschland 2005 Christian Alvart Serienkiller Gabriel Engel (ANDRE HENNICKE) bemalt sich mit dem Blut seiner Opfer. ||rights=ED +++ (C) picture alliance/kpa

Top 10 German thrillers 02.01.2017

The KINO team's personal choice of the top 10 German thrillers. Did we get it right? Check out the new edition of KINO FAVORITES.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 31.12.2016 02.01.2017

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German thrillers from directors like Wolfgang Petersen and Fritz Lang and starring actors like Götz George and Gudrun Landgrebe.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 09.10.2016 10.10.2016

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German thrillers from directors like Wolfgang Petersen and Fritz Lang and starring actors like Götz George and Gudrun Landgrebe.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 09.07.2016 11.07.2016

DW-TV's cinema team picks the best German films of all time. Including an anti-war film from the 1950s, a love story set between Hamburg and Istanbul, and a political thriller from behind the Berlin Wall.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über den Film „Fritz Lang“ (Kinostart: 14. April 2016) verwenden!*** Fritz Lang (Heino Ferch). (c) Belle EpoqueFilms

Fritz Lang: The Biopic 02.05.2016

Fritz Lang is one of the legends of cinema history. He created dystopian fantasies such as “Metropolis” and “M.” A new biopic is plumbing the depths of the genius director's troubled soul.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 01.05.2016 02.05.2016

On this week's show: KINO talks with Tom Tykwer about his new film, his second time working with Tom Hanks. Also: a new biopic peers into the soul of director Fritz Lang. And: our favorites for the German Film Awards.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über den Film „Fritz Lang“ (Kinostart: 14. April 2016) verwenden!*** Fritz Lang (Heino Ferch) studiert heimlich das Beweismaterial im Fall Peter Kürten. (c) Belle EpoqueFilms

Classic filmmaker Fritz Lang is 'back' in cinemas 12.04.2016

He made a film about a famous serial killer and the murder of his own wife was never solved. Now a new movie about legendary German-Austrian filmmaker Fritz Lang is opening in cinemas - bridging fact and fiction.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über den Film „Fritz Lang“ (Kinostart: 14. April 2016) verwenden!*** Fritz Lang (Heino Ferch) in seiner Berliner Villa. (c) Belle EpoqueFilms –Fotograf Tim Fulda

Classic filmmaker Fritz Lang is 'back' in cinemas 12.04.2016

Opening Thursday (14.04.2016) in Germany's theaters, Gordian Maugg's film about Fritz Lang looks at the decisive years in the legendary German-Austrian filmmaker's career.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazin | 02.04.2016 04.04.2016

A man leaves the Islamist scene and takes to the stage; a biopic reveals the darker side of Fritz Lang and we say farewell to both architect Zaha Hadid and Nobel laureate Imre Kertész.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 19.03.2016 21.03.2016

In the first in a new series, DW-TV's cinema team picks the best German films of all time. Including an anti-war film from the 1950s and a political thriller from behind the Berlin Wall.
Bildergalerie Fritz Lang Ray Milland in Ministerium der Angst Film: Ministerium der Angst (Ministry of Fear) (USA 1944; Regie: Fritz Lang; Buch: Seton I. Miller, nach einem Roman von Graham Greene). - Publicity-Foto, Ray Milland mit Marjorie Reynolds. - picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images

Born 125 years ago: Celebrating the films of Fritz Lang 04.12.2015

"Metropolis" was his most famous work. One of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema, Fritz Lang was born 125 years ago on December 5 - an opportunity to rediscover his masterpieces.
