 Fritz Lang′s masterpiece ′M′ revisited in a dark TV series | Film | DW | 01.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Fritz Lang's masterpiece 'M' revisited in a dark TV series

Fritz Lang's iconic classic from 1931, "M," has inspired a new TV series. The thriller "M — A City Hunts a Murderer" reflects on the similarities between the political climate in 1931 and today.

Film still from TV series M — A City Hunts a Murderer: a man with mannequins (picture-alliance/dpa/TVNOW)

A mysterious whistled tune echoes through the city. A child murderer first appears as an elusive shadow. His series of killings create panic in the city. The police is clueless, and the criminal underworld gets involved: "An outsider is ruining our reputation," they declare, setting up a manhunt.

This is the backdrop of Fritz Lang's 1931 masterpiece, M, starring Peter Lorre in the role of the serial killer. The German Expressionist film was one of the first sound films and set new aesthetic standards.

Two years after its release, the Nazis took power in Germany. In retrospect, it was a premonitory work of the disaster that was to come, portraying how an entire population can get carried away under the influence of evil.

Read more: Movies of a turbulent century: German film company Ufa turns 100

A tested recipe: Hit films adapted into TV series

Now Lang's film is revisited as a TV series. The Austrian six-part series, M — A City Hunts a Murderer, can be watched in German on TV Now, the new streaming platform for Germany's largest commercial broadcaster, RTL.

The media group's streaming service is still widely unknown in the country; with this program, the company is trying to find its way in the hotly contested on-demand TV series market, facing competition from US giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime and British broadcaster Sky.

In this context, producers have been adapting a number of successful film classics into TV series. The 2006 thriller Perfume: The Story of a Murderer was turned into a series for German public broadcaster ZDFneo. A sequel to the 1981 film, Das Boot, has been produced for Sky. An upcoming international co-production of a TV series based on The Name of the Rose is also in the works. 

Read more: Top 10 German thrillers

A plot reflecting Austria's political climate

The new series, M — A City Hunts a Murderer, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, transfers the plot to wintry present-day Vienna.

Director David Schalko and co-writer Evi Romen have kept the framework of Fritz Lang's film: A mysterious series of murders of children shocks the city. While parents deal with the tragedy of learning that the missing children have been killed, the police try to track down the murderer. The right-wing interior minister — strongly reminiscent of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz — puts pressure on the police, while using the murder series to promote his political goals for greater homeland security. The tabloid press similarly hopes to increase circulation figures with the story.

Still TV series M - A City Hunts a Murderer: Lars Eidinger holding a doll (picture-alliance/dpa/TVNOW)

Lars Eidinger plays the role of a missing child's father

Adrenalized by politicians and the media exploiting the refugee crisis, the population resorts to vigilante justice. Like in Fritz Lang's version, the criminal underworld gets involved in the manhunt as the mobsters' illegal dealings are also threatened by unrest in the city.

The government, the police and Vienna's crime syndicate all act in concert. Despite their different interests, they share the same ultimate goal: to capture the murderer and restore the status quo.

The series' focus on refugees in the role of "the outsider" is obviously no coincidence. The director and scriptwriter said they wanted to make a clear statement on the current political situation in Austria with their modern-day interpretation of Fritz Lang's work.  

Director David Schalko told Variety magazine that he was interested in the similarities in the politics of 1931 and 2018: "We nowadays also seem to live in times when civil rights are questioned, surveillance is a big matter and right-wing politicians lose their inhibition to hide their ambition to destroy democracy and European peace," he said. 

"It is strange that we live in such wealthy and comfortable times and despite that we are urged to follow this dark spiral," he added, referring to the far-right political climate in today's Europe. "Everybody feels where a journey like that could probably end. We have seen it ... It is like a dark human force destroying things." 

M — A City Hunts a Murderer will also be released on DVD / Blue Ray on March 1. 

  • Netflix series Dark: a boy in the forest (Netflix)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Netflix German series 'Dark'

    The first German language TV series produced by Netflix for the international market, "Dark" was released on December 1, 2017. The first season consists of 10 episodes and tells the story of four families living in a small German town. The disappearance of two young children in surrounding forest leads to investigations revealing that something shady has been happening there since the 1980s.

  • Netflix series Dark: two people in a house (Netflix)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Dark worlds

    The series was directed by Baran bo Odar and his wife, Jantje Friese, wrote the screenplay. The Swiss director filmed a similar story with the 2010 feature film, "The Silence," another thriller that interconnects two generations of a family in a small provincial German town. As the title suggests, his latest offering is a lot darker and claustrophobic.

  • Still from series Babylon Berlin (2017 X Filme/Frédéric Batier)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Ambitious production: 'Babylon Berlin'

    The most expensive non-English drama series ever produced, "Babylon Berlin" started airing in Germany last October. Netflix purchased broadcast rights for the US. Three directors, including Tom Tykwer, recreated the atmosphere of Berlin in the 1920s for this period drama.

  • Matthias Schweighöfer in You Are Wanted (picture alliance / Stephan Rabold/Amazon/dpa)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Amazon's German series 'You Are Wanted'

    The first German series to be produced by Amazon, "You Are Wanted" started airing in March 2017 and was also made available worldwide through the Amazon Prime streaming service. It was directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also plays the lead role in this series dealing with cyber crime. Despite dividing the critics, the show's second season is already in production.

  • On the set of Deutschland 83, actors Jonas Nay and Ludwig Trepte (picture alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    A sequel for 'Deutschland 83'

    Broadcast on SundanceTV, "Deutschland 83" was the first German-language series to air on a US network with English subtitles. The show obtained a number of accolades, including an International Emmy Award. The second season of this Cold War spy thriller, titled "Deutschland 86," has just been released on Amazon Prime.

  • Still from series 4 Blocks (picture-alliance/dpa/Handout/2017 Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited & Wiedemann & Berg Television GmbH & Co.)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Berlin mafia: '4 Blocks'

    "4 Blocks," directed by Marvin Kren, is set in the Berlin district of Neukölln and is centered on different organized crime family clans. The series obtained rave reviews, with some critics comparing it to the US TV hit "The Sopranos." Since October 2017, it is available in over 150 countries on Amazon Video. A second season is in the making.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


DW recommends

Classic filmmaker Fritz Lang is 'back' in cinemas

He made a film about a famous serial killer and the murder of his own wife was never solved. Now a new movie about legendary German-Austrian filmmaker Fritz Lang is opening in cinemas - bridging fact and fiction. (12.04.2016)  

Silent films that speak volumes: A Weimar cinema retrospective

On the Weimar era centennial, a retrospective of silent movies from a time of great creativity and innovation is featured at the German Historical Museum. Curator Philipp Stiasny told DW why the films remain so modern. (31.10.2018)  

Movies of a turbulent century: German film company Ufa turns 100

It is the most famous German film production company: Founded in 1917, Ufa produced films that remain great classics — as well as works of propaganda for the Nazis. (18.12.2017)  

Top 10 German thrillers

The KINO team's personal choice of the top 10 German thrillers. Did we get it right? Check out the new edition of KINO FAVORITES. (02.01.2017)  

'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

As Netflix releases its first German-language production, here are more German series that have reached an international audience. (29.11.2017)  

Related content

Oscars Preview 2019 Film Green Book

Hollywood and racism in film 25.02.2019

"Green Book" has garnered the Oscar for best film, but it's not the first to tackle the subject of racism. We take a look at 16 remarkable films addressing the topic.

Oscarverleihung 2019 | Bester Film - Green Book

Opinion: America First: Top Oscar for 'Green Book' 25.02.2019

The 91st Academy Awards concluded with a surprise: "Green Book" won the best picture Oscar, leaving behind two clear favorites. That was a good choice, says DW's Jochen Kürten — but not because of the film itself.

Children standing and aduls sititng watching a movie (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/N. Bothma)

50 years of African film at FESPACO 25.02.2019

The first festival of African cinema took place in Burkina Faso in February 1969. The biennial pan-African FESPACO has been of the most important platforms for African filmmakers for 50 years.

Advertisement

Film

Film still from TV series M — A City Hunts a Murderer: a man with mannequins (picture-alliance/dpa/TVNOW)

Fritz Lang's masterpiece 'M' revisited in a dark TV series

Fritz Lang's iconic classic from 1931, "M," has inspired a new TV series. The thriller "M — A City Hunts a Murderer" reflects on the similarities between the political climate in 1931 and today. 

Books

Still from Moominvalley TV series (Moomin Characters™)

How Tove Jansson's Moomins conquered readers' hearts

Finland's fantastic troll family, the Moomins, are coming to "Moominvalley" in an animated series in the UK. Tove Jansson created the beloved mythical creatures in reaction to the anguish of war. 

News

Maruv (Anna Korsun) (Imago/Pacific Press Agency/A. Gusev)

Ukraine quits Eurovision 2019 amid Russia row

Ukraine will not participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest after several contestants refused to agree to contracts barring them from performing in Russia. Singer Maruv said the conditions equaled "censorship." 

Arts

Rückgabe geraubter Kulturgüter aus der Kolonialzeit, Linden-Museum Stuttgart, Namibia Rückgabe geraubter Kulturgüter aus der Kolonialzeit, Linden-Museum Stuttgart, Namibia (Linden-Museum Stuttgart/D. Drasdow)

German museum returns stolen colonial era artifacts

After more than a century, a bible and whip belonging to folk hero Hendrik Witbooi has been returned to his native Namibia. A Linden Museum expert tells DW how this restitution decision could set a new precedent.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  

Lifestyle

Kombobild Thierry Mugler

Celebrating Thierry Mugler, designer of the space-age goddess

Visionary couturier, director, photographer and perfumer: French designer Thierry Mugler is back in the spotlight with a retrospective celebrating how he empowered women by dressing them as superhero glam stars. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  