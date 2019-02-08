 French tourist arrested for flying drone over Myanmar parliament | News | DW | 11.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

French tourist arrested for flying drone over Myanmar parliament

A 27-year-old Frenchman could be facing a three-year prison sentence in Myanmar after he was arrested flying a drone over parliament. Three journalists were imprisoned two years ago for the same offense.

Drone (picture-alliance/CTK/R. Vondrous)

Myanmar authorities arrested a French tourist for flying a drone over the country's parliament in the capital of Naypyidaw, the French embassy in Myanmar confirmed Monday.

The embassy said it was working with local police to provide consular services for the man, identified by police as 27-year-old Arthur Desclaux. He was still in detention in Naypyidaw and his family has been contacted.

Under Myanmar's Aircraft Act, it is illegal to fly drones over government buildings in the capital. Desclaux could face a three-year prison sentence if found guilty, police officer Min Tin told the news agency AFP. 

It remains unclear why he was flying a drone over parliament.

In October 2017,three journalists and their driver were arrested for flying a drone over parliament while making a documentary for Turkish state broadcaster TRT. Expecting to receive a fine, they confessed to the crime but were instead each handed two-month prison sentences.

Watch video 03:41
Now live
03:41 mins.

A startup defends against drones

dv/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Sinde — A German-Myanmar success story

A vocational school set up in Myanmar with German help almost 40 years ago has survived all the country's political turmoil and upheavals over the past four decades. (15.01.2019)  

Myanmar charges Turkish state TV journalists for flying drone near parliament

Myanmar police have charged the Singaporean and Malaysian journalists, their interpreter and their driver in the capital, Naypyitaw. The move comes amid tensions with Ankara over the Rohingya crisis. (28.10.2017)  

UK airports order anti-drone equipment

London's Gatwick and Heathrow airports have invested millions into anti-drone defenses following a drone attack in December, according to the UK media. Previously, the military had to provide its own countermeasures. (04.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

A startup defends against drones  

Related content

Frankreich Verteidigungsministerin von der Leyen und ihre Kollegin Florence Parly

Germany and France announce next-generation fighter jet project 07.02.2019

The defense ministers of France and Germany have declared that their plan to produce a new joint fighter can now begin. The project is part of an ambitious new defense strategy.

Ostukraine OSZE Beobachter Drone

OSCE drone shot down while spotting Russian surface-to-air missile in Ukraine 01.11.2018

A drone operated by the OSCE's monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine was shot down after spotting a surface-to-air missile system in an area not controlled by the Ukrainian government near the Russian border.

Atomkraftwerk Bugey Nahe Lyon

France: Greenpeace 'crashes drone' into nuclear plant 03.07.2018

The environmental group has already taken heat for stunts at other nuclear plants. According to plant operator EDF two drones were used in the activists' latest antic.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 