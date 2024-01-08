French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday after less than two years in office.

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted her resignation, a presidential statement said.

Macron thanked her for "work in the service of our nation that has been exemplary every day."

His office did not name her successor but she will act as caretaker until a new government is named.

Borne became the second female prime minister of France in May 2022.

More to follow...