French election: Macron's alliance ahead in projections

French President Emmanuel Macron's alliance held a narrow lead according to early projections in the first round of voting in the country's parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The Ensemble (Together) alliance is running neck-and-neck with the new left-wing union NUPES in initial estimates.

Initial projections on Sunday evening put the president's party at 25.2 to 25.6%, while the left alliance had 25.2 to 26.1%.

The parliamentary majority will be decided in a second round of voting in a weeks time.

The first round of parliamentary elections represent a major test for President Emmanuel Macron.

More than 6,000 candidates were running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round.

According to French media, a record 52.8% of french voters did not turn out to vote.

The newly elected president hopes to retain a majority in order to fulfill the transformative agenda he pledged on the campaign trail, especially on the economic front.

How it works

Since 2002, when the French switched to a five-year term for the presidency from a seven-year term, legislative elections have been held in the weeks following the presidential election. As a result of this structure, they have been overshadowed by the presidential elections.

Legislative elections are unique in that while they occur on a national level, ultimately it is the local level constituency that organizes the vote. Candidates are not chosen from a list but rather directly by their constituencies, like in the US elections.

There are 577 seats up for grabs, including 11 for French nationals abroad. Macron's party along with coalition allies at present hold an absolute majority of 345 seats.

In the first round of voting, a constituency is won if a candidate has an absolute majority of the votes and at the same time at least 25% of the eligible voters. History shows that this is the case in only a few of the 577 constituencies.

After the first round of the 2017 general election, only four seats were determined. A similar scenario is expected in this election.

The future of the National Assembly will only be determined after the second round of voting on June 19, when run-off elections will be held in the constituencies that have not yet been decided.

Many seats still to be decided in runoffs

The most decisive date in the elections will most likely be next Sunday, June 19.

In the first round held this weekend, only candidates who secure more than half the overall votes with a minimum turnout of 25% in their region, can automatically claim a seat. Traditionally, very few are decided in this manner.

The enormous majority of contests will be decided in a second-round runoff between the best two performers in each voting area, where the only requirement is to win more votes than your opponent.

New 'NUPES' alliance main threat to Macron's 'Ensemble'

Unlike in the presidential election, where Macron could only fend off far-right challenger Marine Le Pen with a disappointing 58.5% of the vote in a second round runoff, the greater challenge for the president appears to hail from the country's far-left this time.

That's because France's firebrand leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon — who came third in the first round of the presidential election competing by himself — has managed to recruit junior electoral allies who before just a few weeks ago would have seemed unthinkable.

The center-left Parti Socialiste (PS) has been one of France's two traditional political powerhouses. But it was decimated in recent years by Macron successfully seizing the center ground of French politics while the right and left flourished.

The socialists are now trying to rally under Melenchon's more populist banner. France's Green and Communist parties have also joined the "NUPES" alliance.

Polls suggest this group poses the main threat to Macron's rebranded centrist Ensemble (Together) alliance.

Economy, reforms a key battleground

NUPES is trying to tap into public dissatisfaction with Macron's domestic and economic programs.

Macron came to power in 2017 calling for what he considered overdue reform to France's welfare state, with his flagship proposal being to increase the retirement age from 62 to 65, bringing it into line with many comparable economies.

He argues the current system is unsustainable, particularly as the population ages.

But Macron had to scale back these plans in his first term due to major public backlash, including protests and strikes. A core campaign pledge ahead of his second term was to finish the job.

NUPES, meanwhile, has seized on its opportunity and is instead calling to reduce the retirement age to 60.

Inflation pressures in recent months have lent further impetus to 70-year-old Melenchon's core policy platform over the decades, ever since he left the PS in 2008 to form a far-left party instead.

Melenchon, hoping for PM's job, long opposed to NATO, EU

Melenchon and NUPES hope to wrestle control of the legislature away from Macron and to force the president to pick a prime minister from the left-wing alliance.

Center-right former President Jacques Chirac famously had to do so with the Socialists between 1997 and 2002, appointing Lionel Jospin as his prime minister in what the French term "cohabitation" in power.

Although Melenchon's stance has been softened somewhat by his new and more centrist junior partners, he had long opposed France's EU and NATO membership.

NUPES still refers to the ambitions of Melenchon's party to roll back parts of EU law and to leave the military alliance at some point.

Far-right vote likely to be split, mitigating threat

Although Macron has had to fend off far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the past two presidential elections, her National Rally (RN) party appears less of a threat in these elections.

That's because rival populist far-right leader Eric Zemmour's Conquest party is likely to split France's far-right vote in the first round, damaging both groups' chances of reaching the decisive second round runoff elections around the country next week.

The far-right vote in France will likely be split between Marine Le Pen's 'National Rally' and Eric Zemmour's newer 'Reconquest' parties

Polls close at 6 p.m. local time on Sunday in most of France, and two hours later in some big cities. Polls suggest turnout could plunge to record lows, with less than half of eligible French voters expected to cast their ballots.

