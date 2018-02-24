Visit the new DW website

Franz Rogowski

German actor and dancer Franz Rogowski is one of the most in-demand young actors in the country.

Born in 1986 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, Franz Rogowski made his breakthrough with the German thriller "Victoria" (2015). The actor starred in two of the Berlin International Film Festival competition films, Christian Petzold's "Transit" and Thomas Stuber's "In the Aisles." A member of the Munich Kammerspiele, Rogowski also performed in Michael Haneke's French film "Happy End."