Best known for founding the group Boney M. in the 19709s, Frank Farian is one of Germany's most successful music producers.

Frank Farian, born as Franz Reuther in 1941, was originally a cook before falling in love with music. He went on to become a music producer, singer, and songwriter. He was the founder and voice behind the successful disco-pop group Boney M. in the 1970s and also produced Milli Vanilli, a duo that topped the US charts for seven weeks but later fell from fame after it was revealed that they lip-synched rather than sang. Farian has sold more than 850 million records and earned some 800 gold and platinum certifications.