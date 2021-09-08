Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Francois Hollande, born August 12, 1954, is a French former politician. He served in parliament and as Socialist party leader before defeating Nicolas Sarkozy in France's 2012 presidential election. Amid sinking popularity and an economic downturn, he chose not to seek a second term. This page collates all of DW's content on Francois Hollande.
French President Francois Hollande has promised a response to the hacking of presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails. Hollande said he was unsure whether it was an attempt to destabilize the Sunday vote.
A gendarme officer has inadvertently shot and slightly injured two people attending a speech by French President Francois Hollande in the western town of Villognon. Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line.