Francois Hollande

Francois Hollande is the former president of France. A member of the Socialist party, he served from 2012 until 2017, when he was succeeded by Emmanuel Macron.

Francois Hollande, born August 12, 1954, is a French former politician. He served in parliament and as Socialist party leader before defeating Nicolas Sarkozy in France's 2012 presidential election. Amid sinking popularity and an economic downturn, he chose not to seek a second term. This page collates all of DW's content on Francois Hollande.

Lawyers and participants arrive at the special courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. In a secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday will begin the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Paris 2015 attacks: Trial of 20 men begins 08.09.2021

The historic trial started with the main defendant, Salah Abdeslam, declaring himself "a fighter for the Islamic State" when asked to state his profession.
A Rafale jet fighter performs a demonstration flight in Merignac near Bordeaux, southwestern France, Wednesday, March 4, 2015. Egypt will become the first foreign buyer of Rafale fighter jets, purchasing 24 of the multi-role French-made aircraft as part of a 5.2 billion-euro (US$5.93 billion) defense deal that will strengthen Cairo's military might in a tense and violent region. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

India's PM Narendra Modi faces calls to resign over French jet deal 22.09.2018

India's opposition has accused Modi of corruption over the 2016 Rafale jet deal. The charge comes after French ex-President Francois Hollande said Modi asked Paris to pick an Indian billionaire as partner in the deal.

A French policeman stands in front of the entrance of Paris Mosque as French Muslims gather for Friday prayers in Paris January 9, 2015, following Wednesday's deadly attack at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo by two masked gunmen who shouted Islamist slogans. The two main suspects in the Charlie Hebdo killings were sighted on Friday in the northern French town of Dammartin-en-Goele where at least one person had been taken hostage, a police source said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (FRANCE - Tags: CRIME LAW MILITARY RELIGION)

France's new anti-terror law explained 01.11.2017

French president, Emmanuel Macron has decided to implant into ordinary French law many of the provisions of the state of emergency signed by his predecessor Francois Hollande after terror attacks in November 2015.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) following their meeting at the Versailles Palace, near Paris, on May 29, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their first meeting since he came to office with differences on Ukraine and Syria clearly visible. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images)

Macron talks Syria, LGBT rights, fake news with Putin 29.05.2017

The French and Russian presidents have met in Versailles and discussed "points of friction." These included Russian media "organs of influence and propaganda" in the French election campaign.

10.03.2017****French President Francois Hollande (L) speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) on the second day of a European Summit at the Europa Building at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JOHN THYS (Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Outgoing Hollande visits Berlin ahead of transfer of power 08.05.2017

On his last official visit, outgoing French President Hollande visited Chancellor Merkel in Berlin, bookending his first official foreign visit. The two have shared some good times and some not so good times.
FILE PHOTO: French President Francois Hollande and economy advisor Emmanuel Macron walk in the Elysee Palace in Paris, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

French presidential election: Hollande promises response to Macron email hack 06.05.2017

French President Francois Hollande has promised a response to the hacking of presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails. Hollande said he was unsure whether it was an attempt to destabilize the Sunday vote.
23.04.2017*****Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, celebrates after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris, France April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Macron leads in polls as France prepares to vote in runoff elections 24.04.2017

Emmanuel Macron's supporters appeared confident after his victory in the first round of the French presidential elections. But his opponent, far-right Marine Le Pen, is trailing less than 1 million votes behind him.
Bewaffnete Polizisten gehen am 21.04.2017 in Paris (Frankreich) über die Champs Elysees. Ein Angreifer hatte am 20.04.2017 das Feuer auf Polizisten auf dem Prachtboulevard Champs-Élysées eröffnet und einen Beamten getötet. Der Angreifer wurde von der Polizei erschossen. Foto: Christophe Ena/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

French police tighten election security after Paris shooting 21.04.2017

Investigations are ongoing into a suspected terror attack on Paris' Champs-Elysees, which killed one police officer and injured three others, including a German tourist. The French PM described it as an attack on Europe.
This aerial picture taken on March 25, 2017 shows the French military cemetery where 5150 French soldiers are buried in Cerny-en-Laonnois in the Aisne departement, near the famed Chemin des Dames (Ladies Path) along which WWI battles were fought. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP/Getty Images)

Franco-German Chemin des Dames battle centenary marked by President Hollande 16.04.2017

President Francois Hollande has become the first French leader to attend the memorial service at Chemin des Dames in 100 years. The 1917 WWI battle was one of the deadliest and most disastrous in French history.

France: Hollande and Trudeau remember Battle of Vimy Ridge 09.04.2017

A century ago today, thousands of soldiers died in the small but strategically important World War One victory at Vimy Ridge. The battle cemented Canada's image as an independent nation.
05.03.2017 French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party Francois Fillon waits prior to take part in a broadcast interview, on March 5, 2017 at a set of French TV group France 2 in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / Jacques DEMARTHON (Photo credit should read JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images)

Scandal-plagued Fillon accuses Hollande of conspiring against him 24.03.2017

Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has accused the French socialist government and president of leaking his financial affairs to the press. Fillon has been formally charged with embezzling public funds.
06.03.2017 *** French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (2ndL) attend a joint news conference during a Franco-German-Italian-Spanish summit ahead of upcoming EU Summit, in Versailles, near Paris, France, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Merkel backs idea of 'multispeed Europe' at Versailles meet 06.03.2017

The leaders of France, Germany, Spain and Italy have urged a reform of the EU to allow member states to choose their degree of integration. The EU is searching for a way forward as the UK prepares to trigger its exit.
28.02.2017 ©PHOTOPQR/SUD OUEST ; 28/02/2017 Le 28/02/2017 - FRANCOIS HOLLANDE INAUGURE LGV A VILLOGNON Un tireur d_élite à l_origine du coup de feu pendant le discours de Hollande en Charente Deux civils ont été blessés France accidental shooting: Horror during President Francois Hollande speech as gunshot leaves two injured sparking security alert. |

Hollande: My 'ultimate duty' is to prevent a Le Pen presidency 06.03.2017

Francois Hollande has warned that a Marine Le Pen victory in upcoming elections poses a serious threat to France and the rest of Europe. The outgoing president says he'll do everything possible to prevent such a result.
28.02.2017 ©PHOTOPQR/SUD OUEST ; 28/02/2017 Le 28/02/2017 - FRANCOIS HOLLANDE INAUGURE LGV A VILLOGNON Un tireur d_élite à l_origine du coup de feu pendant le discours de Hollande en Charente Deux civils ont été blessés France accidental shooting: Horror during President Francois Hollande speech as gunshot leaves two injured sparking security alert. |

French policeman accidentally opens fire during Hollande speech, injuring two 01.03.2017

A gendarme officer has inadvertently shot and slightly injured two people attending a speech by French President Francois Hollande in the western town of Villognon. Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line.
09.02.2017 +++ Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, gestures as he talks to journalists about ecology at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Opinion: Trying to prevent disaster in France 26.02.2017

A new alliance of centrist politicians in France is good news for those wanting to prevent Marine Le Pen from winning the French presidential elections. Nonetheless, there is still a looming threat of populist success.
TOPSHOT - In this picture taken on February 7, 2017 at the Robert Ballanger in Aulnay-sous-Bois suburban Paris, French President Francois Hollande (R) visits a youth worker identified only as Theo, who required major surgery after his arrest, when he claims a police officer sodomized him with his truncheon. The case of the man identified only as Theo, who was sent to hospital with severe anal injuries and head trauma, threatens to revive the contentious issue of policing in France's poor suburbs, which saw the death in custody of another black man last year and major riots a decade ago. / AFP / LE PARISIEN / Arnaud Journois / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ARNAUD JOURNOIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Outrage in France after suspected police violence 10.02.2017

It is a brutal allegation: A young black man in a Paris has allegedly been raped by a police officer using a baton. Hundreds have flocked to the streets to protest the highly-political case.

