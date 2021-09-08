Francois Hollande is the former president of France. A member of the Socialist party, he served from 2012 until 2017, when he was succeeded by Emmanuel Macron.

Francois Hollande, born August 12, 1954, is a French former politician. He served in parliament and as Socialist party leader before defeating Nicolas Sarkozy in France's 2012 presidential election. Amid sinking popularity and an economic downturn, he chose not to seek a second term.